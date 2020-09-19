Lead Poisoning Treatment Market 2020-2026 Study with Current and Upcoming Trends || Leading Players – Akorn, Incorporated, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, EmeraMed Limited

The Lead Poisoning Treatment Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Lead Poisoning Treatment market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Global lead poisoning treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of lead containing food and cosmetic products, rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect patient from accidental lead poisoning, huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention and emergence of drugs used to treat complications such as cardiovascular disorders associated with lead, these are responsible for this market growth.

The key market players in the global lead poisoning treatment market are Akorn, Incorporated, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, EmeraMed Limited, Bausch Health, Medesis Pharma, Meridian Bioscience, Inc, Imprimis Rx, Triveni Chemicals, CENTOGENE AG, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Recordati Rare Diseases, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited among others

Lead poisoning is a type of metal poisoning or toxicity that occurs when lead is deposited in the body for over long term exposure of lead. Even a small amount of lead can cause serious problems. Occupational exposures, such as welding, metal factories, mining areas are some of the common sources of lead exposure. Sign and Symptoms of lead poisoning include developmental delays, abdominal pain, neurological changes and irritability. It can be fatal at high levels.

According to the Public Health Institute, it was reported that the overall number of children with lead poisoning as of 1999-2010 in the US was 1.2 million or double what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported. Since 2000 the testing rates have declined, the number is likely to be even higher now.

Market Drivers

Emergence of drugs used to treat complications such as cardiovascular disorders associated with lead poisoning is boosting the market growth

Rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect the patient from accidental lead poisoning is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is also enhancing the market growth

Growing advances in medical interventions is expected to catalyze the expansion of this market

Market Restraints

Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is also hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is another factor restricting the market growth

Lack of adequate knowledge among the under developed nations and improper health care infrastructure can also act as a major restraint for this market

Segmentation: Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Marke

By Sources

Old Paints

Drinking Water

Soil

Others

By Drugs

Dimercaprol

Calcium Disodium Edate

Penicillamine

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Preventive Care

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In May 2019, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for Penicillamine capsule for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, heavy metal poisoning, cystinuria and in patients with severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have previously received conventional therapy. The approval of Penicillamine expands company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of poison prevention

In August 2017, The U.S FDA alerts consumers not to use Balguti Kesaria, an ayurvedic medicine due to high levels of lead present in it which can further cause lead poisoning. Balguti Kesaria is used on children and infants for a variety of conditions including rickets, cough and cold. Exposure to lead can cause serious problems in the body and in children, even low levels of lead can cause serious problems. The U.S FDA encouraged the consumers and health professionals not to use this medicine and report any adverse events related to this

Competitive Analysis:

Global lead poisoning treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lead poisoning treatment drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

