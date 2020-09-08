Lactose Market Analysis: Global Trends, Share, Key Players, Size, Forecast to 2027

Global Lactose Market By Form (Powder, Granule), End Use (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Functional Foods, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global lactose market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of lactose-based products for various consumers is the major factor for the growth of the market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lactose-market&DW

Lactose is a milk sugar which is made up of glucose, galactose and two sugar molecules which uses sugar as energy source during acid production. It is end product of whey obtained from cheese and casein production. The overall demand for lactose has been increased since last decades. There are more than 264 million cows which produces about 600 million tons of milk per year. The average rate for milk production per cow is nearly 2,200 liters. India has approximately 40 million dairy cows.

Market Drivers

Evolving lifestyle and dietary habits may propel the market growth

Growing demand for lactose in food and beverages industries is driving the growth of the market

Requirement for lactase enzymes in the dietary supplements is increasing which is fueling the market growth in the forecast period

Increase consumption of processed foods is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraint

Less awareness among consumers about lactose will restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Glanbia plc has acquired Watson; this will increase the product portfolio of the company including bakery ingredient, high-quality custom nutrient premix, food and beverage, edible film and material conditioning solutions for the nutrition personal care and supplement industries. This resulted into increase in revenue as well as profit margin of the company

In October 2017, DFE Pharma had introduced specialty grade SuperTab 40LL which consist of lactitol monohydrate (5% w/w) and (anhydrous) lactose (95% w/w). With this launch the company will enlarge its product portfolio in the market resulting in increasing revenue as well

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lactose-market&DW

Global lactose market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lactose market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global lactose market are BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Fonterra, Glanbia Plc, Kerry lnc., Merck KGaA, Agropur, Avantor, Inc., Arla Foods amba, Tnuva, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hoogwegt, Meggle, ARMOR PROTEINES S.A.S, Lactose (India) Limited, MILEI GmbH, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, Saputo Inc., Bayerische Milchindustrie eG,., DMK GROUP, Grande Cheese Company, Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, DFE Pharma and The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Limited among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lactose-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com