Lab on Chips Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, By Application, By End User and Geography

Lab on Chips Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 in terms of revenue with a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting Period 2019 to 2026.

Portable or a handheld device of Lab on a chip technology enables the production and analysis of chemicals on a minute scale. Global lab on chip application, particularly for diagnostic exceeds by US$1924.7 Mn in 2017. Usually, technologies used to analyze the sample in situ, or in the place where the samples are produced instead of being transported to a laboratory facility. Some conventional methods have synthesis and analysis chemicals that would be required in the laboratory.

Growing advancements in materials, development of nanofabrication techniques, with the advantage of dealing with fluid dynamics on a small scale will develop the various type of lab on chip devices, need for high-speed diagnostics and increased government funding drives the market toward advantage potential and growth. However, the major challenges to developing this technology, which has the ability to design and fabricated the devices on a small-scale to function at a feasible cost.

Limited technical knowledge and availability of alternative technologies are some major factors to restrain market growth. In addition, broadening the application of lab-on-chips would develop the opportunity for the global lab-on-chips application market. Lab-on-chips application market in the Asia Pacific will usually try to increase R&D investment which would lead to market growth.

Lab on Chips market is majorly segmented by the product, by application, by end-user and region wise. On the basis of product type, Instruments, Reagents & Consumables and Software & Services help in providing a quick diagnosis. Mainly of the lab on chips product use in the field of biotechnological and medical applications. Medical diagnostics, chemical synthesis and the study of the complex cellular process use micro fluidic-chip-based technologies which are famously known as the lab on chips products.

European countries are leading with the high growth rate of a global lab on chips application in the next few years. Diagnostics for application on lab on chips is expected to growth maximum in the forecasting period. While on the basis of an end- users, biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals investigate diseases like dengue, diarrhea, malaria, etc and thus use to test the blood samples in a quick manner, and detect various types of HIV. End-user use lab on chips to fight against diseases in the developing countries as they entailed the use of diagnostic operations on a large scale. Thus the requirement to special expertise’s for diagnosis get vanish.

Geographically, the lab on chips market has been segmented on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region of the lab on the chip has developed in their special sectors such as product, application, and end-users. A large number of aging population dominates by the North America region. While the Asia Pacific followed by Europe are expected to show high growth rates in the next few years. Asia-Pacific region expected to be the fastest growing lab-on-chips markets especially in China and India.

Major Key Players operating in a lab on chips market are top pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, and GSK. Recently GSK has adopted lab on chips based micro-reactors to control the chemical reaction parameters which would enrich the quality of production. While the overall cost reduction causes by lower consumption of samples and re-agents make them highly economical.

The Scope Of the Lab on Chips Market:

Lab on Chips Market, By Product

• Instruments

• Reagents & Consumables

• Software & Services

Lab on Chips Market, By Application

• Genomics & Proteomics

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery

Lab on Chips Market, By End User

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes

Lab on Chips Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Lab on Chips Market Key Players operating in the market:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

PerkinElmer, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

IDEX Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rain Dance Technologies, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

NXP Semiconductor

Texas instrument

Qualcomm Inc.

Broadcom Corp.

STMicroelectronics

Qualcomm Inc.,

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom Corporation

Marvell technology Group Ltd.

Sony Corp.

AMS AG

Mstar Semiconductor Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Inside Secure

Media Tek

Qualcomm

Renesas

