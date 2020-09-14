Kids Travel Bags Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | Samsonite; TRUNKI; Carter’s, Inc; Smiggle; Elodie Details AB; Mattel

To carry out competitive analysis, Kids Travel Bags Market with various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Moreover, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of the industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. Being a top-notch and comprehensive in nature, Kids Travel Bags Market research report gives better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly dependent to thrive in the market.

Kids travel bags are those bags which are specially designed for kids so they can use it during travelling. Today many parents are adopting these bags so they can involve them with the packaging process. There different types of kids travel bags such as trolley, backpack and others. Kids can keep their essentials in the bags such as clothes, kids’ headphones, water bottles, wet wipes, and others.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Samsonite; TRUNKI; Carter’s, Inc; Smiggle; Elodie Details AB; Mattel; SANRIO CO., LTD.; TOMY; Dolly Bags; Sunbags; Akshita Enterprises; DMP Carrycases; Raveena Bags; Avon Lifestyle Private Limited.; Exim Enterprises; Cosmus Bags Private Limited; ROSHNI BAGS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED; Monarch Enterprises; Power Point Bag Industries; among others.

The Kids Travel Bags is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Product Type (Trolley, Backpack, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others)

Market Drivers:

Growth in travel and tourism industry will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income which also accelerates the growth of this market

Growing demand for personal luggage among kids acts as a market driver

Increasing trend of online shopping has made easy for the parents to select wide variety of kids travel bags which will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Sometimes these travel bags are hard to carry for kids which will hamper the market growth

It is difficult to keep them organized which acts as another factor impeding the market growth

In September 2017, Away announced the launch of their new The Kids’ Carry-On for kids. This new bag has the same unbreakable 18 inches shell length, a laundry bag, and an integrated battery. These new bags are available in different colors such as white, sand, green, blue, black and asphalt. With this launch the company enhances its product portfolio in the market

Table of Contents

1 Kids Travel Bags Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Kids Travel Bags Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Kids Travel Bags Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Kids Travel Bags Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Size by Regions

5 North America Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Countries

8 South America Kids Travel Bags Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Kids Travel Bags by Countries

10 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Segment by Type

11 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Segment by Application

12 Global Kids Travel Bags Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

