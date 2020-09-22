JOE Biden accuses Donald Trump of abusing his power to appoint before the Supreme Court elections

In the US, Democratic opposition candidate Joe Biden said there was a plan to appoint President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court ahead of the elections, which is “abuse of power.”

Biden said Trump would nominate a liberal justice woman next week. He has asked the Senate Republicans to postpone ratification. Speaking at the Constitutional Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, Mr. Biden said, “The American Constitution gives Americans the opportunity to be heard and their voices should be heard … They should make it clear that they will not advocate this abuse of power. “

It is noteworthy that Ms. Ginsberg, a Supreme Court liberal, died on Friday at the age of 87. The ideological balance of the nine-member court is critical to its decisions on major issues of American law. He said, “I appeal to these Senate Republicans, please listen to your conscience, let the people speak, calm the flames that are spreading across our country.”

He said do not vote to confirm someone’s nomination under the circumstances created by President Trump and Senator McConnell. Until after the presidential election in November, two Republican senators, Lisa Mukowski and Susan Collins, supported the delay in voting.