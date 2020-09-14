Israel Lockdown Coronavirus Benjamin Netanyahu Movements Restricted | Lockdown in Israel for three weeks, no more than 500 meters allowed

Image source: AP

After the corona case in Israel increased again, a three-week lockdown was announced across the country. People will be limited to within 500 meters of their home. This report on the lockdown was forwarded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by Reuters. The lockdown was also implemented earlier, but withdrawn after the corona cases declined.

A number of restrictions will remain in place during this statewide lockdown, according to a report in the New York Times. However, work in public sector companies and in the private sector continues. However, there is limited public movement. People are locked up within 500 meters of their home.

