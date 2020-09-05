Is China bullying India? Donald Trump Said China Will Definitely Try – Is China Bullying India? Donald Trump gave this answer to that question

Trump’s comment on whether China threatens India (file photo)

Special Things: Is China Trying to Bully India? Trump said – I hope this is not the case, China is definitely growing strongly in this direction: Trumpwashington:

US President Donald Trump has offered to help resolve the India-China Border Row. Trump said he would be happy if he could do something. He also announced that negotiations on tensions on the border are ongoing with both countries. During a White House conference on Friday, when asked whether China’s bullying against India shows that we hope it doesn’t happen, it should be noted that China is definitely going on. ”

During the press conference, when reporters asked US President Donald Trump whether China is harassing India, he said, “I hope that doesn’t happen … but China definitely in that direction … They are growing fast, even a lot of people understand that. “

US President Donald Trump said the tensions over the LAC said, “The situation on the Indochinese border is ‘pretty bad’. He would be happy if he could join in and help.” Trump reiterated that talks are being held with both India and China over the border situation. ”

Please say that the Chinese soldiers took provocative measures on the night of August 29th to 30th. India conquered many highlands in eastern Ladakh by repelling the Chinese pine. With this in mind, the presence of arms and arms of the Chinese army in the region is increasing. An increased presence of Chinese tanks and foot soldiers was observed on the southern bank of Lake Pangong.

