Iran said the nuclear deal with the world powers was still secure

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s nuclear agency, said on Monday that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and the world powers is in crisis due to the US’s unilateral separation, but is still salvable.

At the conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, he spoke to delegates about the fact that the alleged Joint Integrated Action Plan (JCPOA) had been disrupted after US President Donald Trump excluded the United States from the agreement in 2018.

It is noteworthy that the deal promises to give Iran an economic boost by capping its nuclear program. The powers remaining after the US withdrawal – France, Great Britain, Russia, China and Germany – are fighting to escape the heightened US embargo. Iran ignores the extent of uranium enrichment in the deal to put pressure on other countries.

Salehi said via videoconference, “It is very important that these countries find a way to resolve the problem created by the illegal withdrawal of the US agreement.” “There is still broad consensus among the international community that the JCPOA should be bailed out,” he said.

After Salehi spoke, US Energy Secretary Dan Brolette simply said the US was determined to counter the threat posed by North Korea and the Iranian nuclear program without mentioning the deal.