Iran executes wrestlers, the world including the Olympic organization expressed their displeasure

Iran has sentenced wrestler Naveed Afkari to death.

Tehran:

Iran said it sentenced a wrestler to hang for the murder of a person during anti-government demonstrations in 2018. Iran’s move was condemned by the International Olympic Committee. Navid Afkari, 27, was hanged in a prison in the southern city of Shiraz. This information was published on the website of an Iranian television, citing the provincial attorney general, Kazam Mousavi.

The judiciary found Naveed Afkari guilty of death of Hosin Torkman on August 2, 2018. Anti-government protests took place in Shiraz and several other urban centers in Iran. The International Olympic Committee said this was both surprising and worrying. “Our thoughts go with the family and friends of Naveed Afkari,” the IOC said in a statement.

London-based rights group Amnesty International said the hanging of the secret is “a terrible tragedy of justice that requires immediate international action”. Reports released abroad said that Afkari was convicted of testimony broadcast on television, sparking online campaigns for his release.

Amnesty has repeatedly urged Iran to stop broadcasting “confession” videos of suspects as they “violate the rights of the accused”. The judiciary denied the allegations. According to Amnesty, Afkari’s brothers Wahid and Habib are still in the same prison where they were held. He was sentenced to death at “the urging of the injured family”.

Afakari’s attorney Hassan Unesi tweeted, “Many of Shiraz’s people should meet with the family of the worker who was killed on Sunday to apologize.” He also said that, based on criminal law in Iran, “the guilty party has the right to meet his family before they are hanged.”

