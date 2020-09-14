INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS MARKET ANALYSIS, SEGMENT AND FORECASTS BY TOP COMPANY ABB, KUKA AG, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATIONA AND OTHERS

This INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global market and includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in the market. It intends to supply an entire 360-degree perspective of this market concerning cutting edge technology, key advancement, drivers and restraints and prospective trends with impact analysis. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers. This INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research recently released Global Industrial Robots Market research with more than 250 market data tables and figures and an easy to understand TOC in “Global Industrial Robots Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Industrial Robots predicted until 2026. The Industrial Robots market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of ABB, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., DENSO CORPORATION., Comau SpA VAT, DAIHEN Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots, CMA ROBOTICS SPA ITALY, Artech Automation AS, Panasonic Corporation.

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Robots Market :

Global industrial robots market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Others

Collaborative Robots

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Metals and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Technology

Motion Control and Drives Systems

Robotics Systems

Integrated Manufacturing Systems

Machine Vision Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Control System

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for industrial robotics from SEMs is driving this market

The increase in investments for innovations and automation in industries is expected to drive the market

Surging demand for automation activities and reduction in custom duties in the industry is expected to drive the market

Demand for minimizing defect, waste and downtime are the factors for growth in this market

Market Restraints:

The high manufacturing cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth

High investment required for the initial setup is a restraint for this market

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2017, Kawasaki collaborated with ABB for robot automation cooperation. This can be the world’s 1st collaboration targeted on cobots and creation of trade approaches to safety, communication, and programming. This means more variability and more human intervention. This collaboration will bring advancement in technology and expand their product portfolio

In April 2017, IBM partners with ABB for industrial artificial intelligence that will merge IBM Watson’s power with ABB Ability, ABB’s extensive digital offering to unlock new value for customers in utilities, industry, transportation and infrastructure. This partnership will unlock new achievement for both the companies and bring new technological advancement

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industrial Robots Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Industrial Robots Market, By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Research Methodology: Global Industrial Robots Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

