India Tile Adhesive Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027): By Type, by Construction Activities and by Application.

India Tile Adhesive Market was valued at USD 97.30 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 178.77 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on India Tile Adhesive Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70278

India Tile Adhesive Market Dynamics;

Tile adhesive is a purpose made adhesives that come with many advantages. These adhesives help in installing two substrates by forming adhesive and cohesive bonds. Today’s tile adhesives are upgraded and specially modified for various applications. Manufacturers are adding water retention agents and polymeric binders such as methyl cellulose to improve wetting, and to achieve adhesion even on extremely smooth tiles or substrates. Various factors such as growing urbanization, increasing use of ceramic and thin porcelain decorative tiles, development of innovative adhesive solution for particular applications, growing demand from rural areas, rapidly expanding building and construction industry are driving the India tiles adhesives market over the forecast period. Along with these traditional applications tile adhesives are also used in polymer coatings, lubricant products, gypsum wallboard, and exterior/ interior grade plywood. Thus, an increasing adoption of tile adhesives in these applications is expected to crate lucrative opportunities for India tile adhesives market over the forecast period.

However, factors such as availability of substitutes, fluctuations in raw material prices, lack of transparency about enforcement directives of tile adhesive applications, less adoption & awareness in rural areas are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

India Tile Adhesive Market is segmented by type, by construction activities, by application, and by region. By type, cementitious tile adhesive held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Cementitious tile adhesives are widely used in wall tiles, floor tiles as they possess water resistant properties. They prevent leakage between two substrates very effectively. Moreover, factors such as easy availability of cement, wide adoption of from all the end users, and cost advantage are also driving the market growth of this segment over the forecast period. Cementitious tile adhesive segment is followed by Epoxy and dispersion adhesive segment with xx% and xx% of market share respectively. Epoxy tile adhesive segment held more than 24.34% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. By construction activities, New activities segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing new building & construction projects across the country.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side, and demand-side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Major Key players covered in this report are Pidilite Industries Ltd, MYK LATICRETE INDIA PVT LTD, Saint-Gobain Weber, Fosroc India, BASF India Ltd, Huntsman Corporation, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Bostik, Ascolite solutions and H.B. Fuller Company among others. These key players held more than 60% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70278

Ascolite Tile solutions is emerging as major market player in India. Ascolite Tile solutions is located at the Surat, Gujarat. Ascolite Tile solutions work in accordance to the Indian Standard 15477 and have therefore established and maintained a state-of-the-art in- house testing and R&D facility which is doing research on advanced material composition of tile solutions. Ascolite Tile solutions have largest customer base in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Many commercial and residential projects in these states are adopting Ascolite’s tile solutions as it is offering high strength and durability, giving desired adhesive which also prevents shrinkage cracks and slippage of material.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Tile Adhesive Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Tile Adhesive Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project India Tile Adhesive Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Tile Adhesive Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Tile Adhesive Market

India Tile Adhesive Market Segmentation by Type

• Cementitious Tile Adhesive

• Epoxy Tile Adhesive

• Dispersion Tile Adhesive

India Tile Adhesive Market Segmentation by Construction Activity

• New Construction

• Repair & Renovation

India Tile Adhesive Market Segmentation by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Institutional

India Tile Adhesive Market Major Players

• Pidilite Industries Ltd

• MYK LATICRETE INDIA PVT LTD

• Saint-Gobain Weber

• Fosroc India

• BASF India Ltd

• Huntsman Corporation

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited

• Bostik

• H.B. Fuller Company

• SIKA INDIA

• ADREX Group

• Ascolite Solutions

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Morgan Ceramic Tile Adhesives

• Building Adhesives Ltd

• Norcros Group (Holdings) Ltd.

• Brit Adhesives Ltd

• Tile Magic (Pty) Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Tile Adhesive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Tile Adhesive Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Tile Adhesive Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Tile Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Tile Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Tile Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Tile Adhesive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Tile Adhesive by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Tile Adhesive Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Tile Adhesive Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Tile Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Tile Adhesive Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-tile-adhesive-market/70278/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com