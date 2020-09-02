India Natural Gas Engines Market Study 2020: End User Analysis, Industry Developments, Latest Innovations With Different Segments|Cooper Corp., GreenPower, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, DEUTZ Corporation.

This Natural Gas Engines Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. This market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. Competitive analysis is the major feature of any market research report, and hence Natural Gas Engines Market report covers many points including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the Chemical and Materials industry. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition.

India Natural Gas Engines Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing globalization and urbanization have increased the demand of electricity, increasing demand of clean and efficient technology for power generation and target for the reduction of carbon emission. On the other hand, disparity of natural gas prices across regional market and lack of natural fossil fuels reserves results in high import cost in India are hampering the growth of the market.

India Natural Gas Engines Market Segmentation:

The India natural gas engines market segmented based on engines family into spark ignited engines, dual fuel type engine and high pressure direct injection. In 2018, spark ignited engines segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 7.3%.

The India natural gas engines market segmented based on power output, into 15KW- 100 KW, 100 – 399 KW, 400 – 800 KW, 1000 – 2000 KW and 3000-4500KW. In 2018, 15KW- 100 KW segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The India natural gas engines market segmented based on applications, into natural gas gensets, natural gas automotive, decentralized energy generation (district energy systems). In 2018, natural gas gensets segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

CLEAN AND EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGY FOR POWER GENERATION

Gas is clean, efficient and flexible. Low emissions and high efficiency in energy production play a key role in the investment for decisions. As emission requirements and regulations become more and more stringent, gas offers many advantages such as low carbon dioxide emissions, low nitrogen dioxide emissions, no Sulphur dioxide emissions and no particle emissions. Due to the low operation and maintenance costs of gas power plants, producing electricity from gas plants is highly efficient than burning other fossil fuels. It allows the global economy to begin to reduce harmful air emissions and carbon, while complementing the development of renewables, and other innovative low-carbon energy technologies. In generating electricity, natural gas produces around half of the greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) compared to coal.

Major Players: India Natural Gas Engines Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Cooper Corp., GreenPower, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, DEUTZ Corporation., LIEBHERR-Components AG, KUBOTA Corporation, Cyra, Tata Motors., Siemens AG, GE Power, Enerzea Power Solution among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

