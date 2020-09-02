India made China aware of its students ‘concerns – India made China aware of its students’ concerns

Symbolic picture

Beijing:

The Indian Embassy is constantly informing China of the future concerns of Indian students studying at Chinese colleges / universities, as Beijing has so far refused to allow foreign students and teachers to return until further notice. According to last year, more than 23,000 Indian students were studying in Chinese universities and colleges. Among them were more than 21,000 students on the MBBS course. Earlier this year, most of the students returned to their homes during the Chinese New Year holiday, and it was around that time that the coronavirus epidemic was spreading in China.

According to a statement from the Indian Embassy, ​​it reiterates that after the covid-19 epidemic broke out earlier this year, the Chinese government banned foreign nationals from entering China, except under certain circumstances. According to him, some categories provide for foreigners to come to China with a new visa, but none of them have accepted students.

In China, the Ministry of Education wrote on its website that “all foreign students and teachers who have not received notification from their respective colleges / universities will only return to their colleges / universities after further instructions”. The embassy is informing affected Indian students, including the Ministry of Education, of various interest groups. He said the Chinese government is still waiting for a response regarding the return of foreign students. The press release states that a related press release will be released as soon as we receive a response from the Chinese government.

