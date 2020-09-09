India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Component, Data Center Type, Deployment Type, and End Users

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9% during forecast period of 2020 to 2026.

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Drivers and Restrains:

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the integration of IT and facilities management that monitors, evaluates and manages high-end data center facilities around several domains within an organization to improve the data center energy efficiency. It supports reducing system downtime by controlling the utilization of data centers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Main cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are witnessing high investments of local and international companies in the Indian market. The rising construction of hyperscale facilities through the power capacity of above 50 MW, which is fueling the need for innovative infrastructure in the market over the coming years. The India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is driven by the development of broadband & internet infrastructure, and the growth of mega data centers and trend of collocation.

However, the need for heightened security for physical and network infrastructures are estimated to hamper the market growth in the upcoming period. Venture capital funding, new data centers, fragmentation & consolidation are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the India data center infrastructure management market. Delays in application rollouts and high up-front initial costs are the key challenges for the data center infrastructure management market in the upcoming period.

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the End Users, the e-commerce segment has led the data center infrastructure management market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory authorities to boost the security administration are propelling the e-commerce giants for the implementation of the data centers are anticipated to boost the adoption of the DCIM during the forecast period.

Recently, IT Ministry of India has approved the e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart to establish their data centers in the country. e.g., in March 2018, e-commerce giant Flipkart opened its new data center in Hyderabad to enlarge its technology infrastructure as a part of the largest private cloud deployments in the nation. In September 2018, Amazon informed an increase in the investment of US$ 2.33 billion for production equipment, data center facilities and data center construction, which are projected to increase the adoption of the DCIM in the upcoming period.

Also, the rising number of active users on the platforms of such e-commerce giants has impelled them to have solutions like DCIM that allow them to offer their consumer base with smooth and uninterrupted experience.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Asset management

• Network management

• Cooling management

• Power management

• Security management

• Services

• Installation & integration

• Managed

• Consulting

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Data Center Type:

• Small- and Medium-sized Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Deployment Type:

• On-Premise

• Colocation

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by End User:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information Technology

• Telecom

• Health Care

• Retail

• E-commerce

• Others

India Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, Major Players:

• Emerson Network Power, Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Eaton Corp. PLC

• IBM Corp.

• CA Technologies, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• FNT GmbH

• Vertiv Co

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Nlyte Software, Inc.

• Sunbird Software, Inc.

• Panduit Corp.

• Commscope, Inc.

• Altron a.s.

• Cormant, Inc.

• Rackwise, Inc.

• Fieldview Solutions

• ITRACS Corp, Modius Inc

• ATOS & Siemens

• Hewlett-Packard (HP)

• Raritran Inc

• SynapSense Corp etc.

• Aplena Inc

