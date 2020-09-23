India criticizes the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kashmir at the UNGA – the Turkish President has reprimanded the UNGA in the UNGA, India said

Turkey raised the issue of Kashmir again on the platform of the General Assembly of the United Nations. On the Kashmir issue, Pakistan’s friend Turkey again spat poison and said Kashmir was still a hot topic. However, following statements by Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdoan, the Indian government has reprimanded this. India described Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdoan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level discussion at the United Nations General Assembly as “completely unacceptable” that Ankara should respect the sovereignty of others and its own countries. We do not tolerate interference in internal affairs.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Thirumurthy, tweeted on Tuesday: “We have heard the Turkish President’s comments on Union territory in India, Jammu and Kashmir. You will make extensive interference in the internal affairs of India and are totally unacceptable. Turkey should respect the sovereignty of other countries and thoroughly review its own policies. “

In his recorded message in the general discussion at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Erdo आनan said, referring to Jammu and Kashmir, that the issue of Kashmir, which is also important for the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning one Subject is. is. Steps to lift the special status of Jammu and Kashmir have exacerbated this problem. He added that Turkey was in favor of resolving the matter through negotiation within the framework of draft UN resolutions, and in particular taking into account the expectations of the people of Kashmir.

The Turkish President, a close adviser to Pakistan, raised the issue of Kashmir in a high-level discussion in the General Assembly Room last year. India has consistently rejected third party interference in the Kashmir issue, stating that all pending cases related to India-Pakistan relations should be resolved bilaterally.