In order to resolve the issue immediately, the Sri Lankan President informed officials that they were working with the oral order as a circular. The President of Sri Lanka asked the officials for an immediate resolution to the problem

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed government officials to follow their verbal instructions as circulars to resolve any issues immediately. Failure to be punished for it. Rajapaksa addressed a “villagers discussion forum” in Velanavita Village, Haldummula, Youth Province, according to a statement from the President’s Office’s Media Bureau.

In the statement he was quoted as saying, “Treat all verbal instructions as a circle, action will be taken against those who ignore them.” Rajapaksa said, “I hope government officials will try to understand people’s problems and find solutions.” I will always stand by the officials who do the right thing and make decisions in the common good.

He said that it takes government institutions a long time to solve people’s problems. The president said: “If an institution does not receive a response to a written question from another institution within 14 days, it should be considered acceptable. Rajapaksa has happened to visit government offices since taking office last November. He has asked officials urgently to work to solve people’s problems.