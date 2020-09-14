Impact Assessment Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Europe Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market

Europe Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market By Product ( Bone Graft Substitute, MF Plate & Screw Fixation, CMF Distraction, Cranial Flap Fixation, Thoracic Fixation, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement), Material ( Ceramic, Biological, Metal, Polymers), Location ( External Fixators, Internal Fixators), Application ( Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery & ENT, Orthognathic & Dental Surgery), end-user ( Hospitals, ASCs), Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Craniomaxilofacial is a special branch of orthopedic medicine which works on all forms of skull and facial conditions. Surgery is usually performed to prevent severe damage to the cranial and facial bones. Craniomaxilofacial is a common surgery performed for patients needing facial and carnal bone care attributable to any maxillofacial crane wounds and other injury fractures. Car accidents are the common reason for most Craniomaxilofacial surgeries.

Europe craniomaxilofacial devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand for invasive surgery and new technological development for products due to increased demand.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for invasive surgery is driving the growth of the market

New technological development for products due to increased demand is boosting the growth of the market

Developing economies are providing substantial prospects for growth is contributing to the growth of the market

The frequency of growing incidences of facial and sport fractures is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of rule for compensation is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of awareness among existing patients is hindering the growth of the market

Increasing race to the bottom in the market is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Straumann announced the launch of a number of new products, including a revolutionary a mini-implant system and two-piece ceramic implant at the 27th Annual Scientific Meeting of the European Association for the Application of Osseo in Vienna. The firm has reported the initial results of the pre-clinical and clinical trial ongoing with its groundbreaking fully-engineered implant BLX. Straumann is releasing a limited market rollout of this groundbreaking addition to its list of immediate implant options, and the full market introduction is expected to follow in the coming year.

In October 2018, SYNOSTE is collecting $5.61 million to launch its intelligent spinal deformation correction and limb elongation software. SYNOSTE’s patented technology system provides the basis for further transformative developments in the management for congenital, trauma-and tumour-related limb anomalies, adult or paediatric deformities, and craniomaxillofacial deformities. The firm has raised over $5.5 million to launch medical trials and develop new therapeutic technologies of patient-friendly, bone-length and patient-friendly devices.

Europe craniomaxilofacial devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market for Europe.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe craniomaxilofacial devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Medartis AG, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Invibio Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Matrix Surgical, Summit Medical Group, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CONMED Corporation., KLS Martin Group., Medtronic, OsteoMed, among others.

