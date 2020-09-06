I wouldn’t trust Donald Trump with the coronavirus vaccine: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris targets Trump with coronavirus vaccine

Highlights: I Can’t Trust Trump’s Speech About Vaccine: Kamala Harris Should Get Information From A Reliable Source: Harris Kamala Harris’ Targeting Donald Trump:

Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris targeted U.S. President Donald Trump over allegations of a possible coronavirus vaccine. Kamala Harris said Saturday that if the coronavirus vaccine were available before the November elections, she would not trust President Donald Trump’s talk on the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine. In light of the elections, Trump is under great pressure to stop the epidemic. In such a situation, there is a chance the Trump administration could speed up research to bring the vaccine ahead of the election.

also read

Kamala Harris told CNN, “I will not trust Donald Trump and should get information about the vaccine from a reliable source that speaks about the credibility of the vaccine and its effects. I will not accept Trump’s words for it.” . “More than 1.88,000 people have died of Coronavius ​​in America.

US President Donald Trump told supporters of the Republican National Convention last week that the US would “manufacture the corona vaccine by the end of this year or maybe even earlier”.

America’s top infected pathologist, Anthony Fossey, however, said Thursday that the first results of the vaccine study could be in “November or December”. When the vaccine was ready in October before the election, he said that “it’s unlikely, but neither is it impossible”.

Video: Lancet Study Claims “Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe”