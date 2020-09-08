Hybrid Switchgear Market- Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2027) -By Voltage, Installation, Application, and by Region.

Hybrid Switchgear Market is estimated to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 13.90%. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Hybrid Switchgear Market.

Hybrid Switchgear is primarily close-packed switchgear in which the power of the AIS (Air Insulated Switchgear) is combined with GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear). One technology is used for arc extinguishing purposes, while air insulation automation is acquired for power plants to be attached to other appliances present in a high-powered substation.

Market Dynamics

The key factors operating the development of the hybrid switchgear market are raising the participation of private zone in transmission and administration development in infrastructure framework growth in emerging nations like India, Australia, and China. Furthermore, major players like ABB and General Electric are actively contributing to governments of growing economies in Asia to build the productivity and dependability of transmission and distribution systems. Also, an element such as increased power utilization, government direction on energy regulation, increased acquiring of sustainable resources in the energy blend, and enhancement of old hydropower plants in Asia Pacific regions are increasing the growth of the market for hybrid switchgear. Furthermore, rising demand for combined appliances to be fixed in substations and renewal of old switchgear would offer a chance for key players in the hybrid switchgear market. On the other hand, the high cost of hybrid switchgear can act as a restraint for the market.

Market Segmentation

Hybrid Switchgear Market is segregated on the basis of Voltage (Up to 72.5 Kv, 72.5-245 Kv, and 245-550 Kv), by Installation (Onshore and offshore), by Application (Infrastructure, transportation, Industrial, and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The 72.5-245 Kv segment is estimated to be the quickest growing segment. The onshore segment is estimated to influence the hybrid switchgear market and the industrial sub-segment is estimated to report for the highest share during the forecast period. The switchgear application in the transmission sector and rising demand for high voltage transmission are estimated to operate the switchgear market. Increasing demand for compact appliances to be fixed in stations and renewal of aging switchgear would offer a chance for major players in the Hybrid switchgear market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the hybrid switchgear market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant region in the Hybrid Switchgear Market due to the excessive demand for electricity, mostly in India, Australia, China, and Japan. China is estimated to record for the highest share of the zonal market and has the largest installed creation and distribution capacity. China is also observed as an export-intended economy and the market has noticed remarkable growth in the demand for electricity, usually operated by industrialization and infrastructure framework growth. All these elements are estimated to operate the demand for the hybrid switchgear market in the Asia Pacific region.

Target Group

• Manufacturing Industry

• Environmental Research Institutes

• Power Generation Companies

• Investors and Shareholders

• Government and research organizations

• Consulting Companies in the Power Industry

Key Development

ABB (Switzerland) and General Electric (U.S) have introduced new hybrid switchgear to replace aging Switchgears which would increase the chance for major players in the hybrid switchgear market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Hybrid Switchgear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Hybrid Switchgear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Hybrid Switchgear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Voltage, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Hybrid Switchgear Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Hybrid Switchgear Market

Hybrid Switchgear Market, By Voltage

• Up to 7.5 Kv

• 72.5-245 Kv

• 245-550 Kv

Hybrid Switchgear Market, By Installation

• Onshore

• Offshore

Hybrid Switchgear Market, By Application

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

• Others

Hybrid Switchgear Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Hybrid Switchgear Market, Key players

• ABB (Switzerland)

• General Electric (U.S)

• Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Skipperseil (India)

• TGOOD (Colombia)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Hitachi (Japan)

• CG (India)

• L&T(India)

• Chint (China)

• Hyosung (South Korea)

• Taikai Power Engineering (China)

• Capchem Electricals Pvt.Ltd (India)

