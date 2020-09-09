Heat Exchanger Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Heat Exchangers Market is expected to reach USD 26.55 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Surge in power requirement for commercial and non-commercial purposes, and increase in population and economic growth in the developing nations are of the factors driving the market growth. Technological development in heat exchanger and growth have a impact on the heat exchanger market such as the development of waste heat recovery heat exchangers and the introduction of exhaust gas recirculation coolers. Fluctuating prices of raw material may hamper the growth of the heat exchanger market.

Heat Exchangers Market, by Geography

Heat exchangers market based on type has been segmented into shell & tube, air cooled, plate & frame and others. Shell & tube type heat exchanger segment is is most popularly used exchanger.Shell & tube heat heat exchanger offers high surface are with high efficiency and performance. Heat exchangers are widely accepted equipment owing to its eco-friendly and energy-efficient properties.

Chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, food & beverage, paper & pulp, power generation and others. Chemical segment dominates the heat exchanger market. Heat exchanger in chemical industry is used for heating, cooling , steam generation and heat transfer. Heat exchanger is commonly used in synthesis flow process of various derivative chemical. Chemical segment is followed by oil & gas industry.

Geographically, the heat exchangers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the large installed plant capacities of heat exchangers and it is an export-based heat exchangers market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Heat Exchangers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Heat Exchangers Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Heat Exchangers Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Heat Exchangers Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report:

Heat Exchangers Market, by Type:

• Shell & Tube

• Air Cooled

• Plate & frame

• Others

Heat Exchangers Market, by Application:

• Chemical

• HVACR

• Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverage

• Paper & Pulp

• Power Generation

• Others

Heat Exchangers Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

• Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

• Kelvion Holdings Gmbh (Germany)

• SPX Corporation (US)

• API Heat Transfer Inc. (US)

• Xylem Inc. (US)

• Gunter AG & Co. KG (Germany)

• Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd. (India)

• Hamon & Cie International SA (Belgium)

• Hisaka Works, Ltd. (Japan)

