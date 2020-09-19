Healthcare Distribution Market 2020-2026 Study with Current and Upcoming Trends || Leading Players – McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor

The Healthcare Distribution Market business report contains top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that are incredibly crucial for better decision making. Competitive analysis has been carried out in this industry analysis report for the major players in the market which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. Besides, this Healthcare Distribution market research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares & possible sales volume of the company.

Global healthcare distribution market is expected to rise to an estimated value by, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of infectious diseases and adoption of track and trace solutions is the major factor driving the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare distribution market are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Express Scripts Holding Company, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Attain Med., Dakota Drug, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Patterson Companies, Inc., Mutual Drug, Redington, Accord-UK Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Biotron Healthcare, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED and TTK HealthCare among others.

Healthcare distribution is a concept of providing different care services like drugs, diagnostic test and other facilities to the patients. Healthcare system is very useful as it help people to stay healthy. Pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution service, biopharmaceutical distribution service are some of the common types of the healthcare distribution. Today, healthcare industry is using many different technologies and developments to expand healthcare industry and to provide better facilities to the patients.

Market Drivers

Rising chronic diseases among population will drive the market growth

Increasing R&D investment in new drug development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Growth of medical devices industry will also contribute as a driver for this market

Increasing importance of generics is boosting growth of the market

Market Restraints

High price of the drug is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government regulations related to the drug development will also hamper the growth of this market.

By Type

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

Medical Device Distribution Services

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

By End- Users

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In January 2019, Generex Biotechnology Corporation announced the acquisition of Medisource Partners. This acquisition will give Generex access to Medisource business operation, contracts and real estate, accounts receivable and inventory etc. The major target of this acquisition is to increase their revenue and strengthen their position in the market by offering better surgical and biological products. It will also assist the company to expand their MSO business

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation (MCK) announced that they have acquired Medical Specialties Distributor (MSD) which is a part of the changes in healthcare supply and device distribution. This acquisition will help the McKesson to provide improved solutions to the growing pharmaceutical market

Global healthcare distribution market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare distribution market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

