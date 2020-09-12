HANDHELD MARIJUANA VAPORIZERS MARKET: ANALYSIS OF KEY TRENDS AND DRIVERS SHAPING FUTURE GROWTH 2027

In addition, Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market analysis document envisages the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies along with type segment & market application. The market report is a source of information which provides current and approaching upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry to 2027

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Are: DaVinci, PAX Labs, Inc., Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd., Vapium, STORZ & BICKEL, Apollo AirVape, Grenco Science, Inc., Vape Elevate among other domestic and global players.

Handheld marijuana vaporizers market will grow at a growth rate of 23.11% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Legal sale of herb is expected to enhance the demand for the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the market.

Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Product Type (Convection Vaporizers, Conduction Vaporizers),

Charger Type (USB, Micro USB),

Temperature Control (Fixed, Variable),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing usage of marijuana vaporizers for medical and other legalized purposes is expected to enhance the demand for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing usage of electronic smoking devices, rising awareness about the health benefits of handheld vaporizers as compared to smoking, and legalization of marijuana is various countries will also accelerate the demand for the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

In some countries, strict rules and norms are there associated with the usage of marijuana which is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Market Dynamics

To comprehend Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

