Gypsum Panel Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By End User and By Region.

Gypsum board is a general name for a family of panel products that consists of a noncombustible core composed mainly of gypsum and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Gypsum board is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products.” All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.

Predecorated boards are gaining wide acceptance in numerous construction developments due to their low maintenance and easy installation properties which makes them cost and time effective. Growing focus towards environmentally sustainable green building construction materials, which reduces overall overhead expenses has boosted industry growth.

Gypsum Panel Market has seen extraordinary growth over recent years and it has been projected that the market would project a significant growth trajectory during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing market for application segment all across the world. Nowadays, technology has transformed in the construction sector where demand for gypsum board has fascinated manufacturers as well as contractors. Over the period, construction business is on its peak point and has created a large amount of growth changes in the Gypsum Panel Market.

Developing economies are growing their spending mainly on infrastructure. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing residential sector, numerous benefits of gypsum board are main key driving factors. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead global market followed by North America and Europe.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Gypsum Panel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Gypsum Panel Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Gypsum Panel Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Gypsum Panel Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players analysed in the Gypsum Panel Market:

• Etex Group

• Global Mining Company LLC

• Beijing New Building Material

• Knauf Dubai

• Gypsemna

• USG Zawawi LLC

• Saint Gobain Gyproc

• UMI Company Ltd

• American Gypsum

• Certainteed

• Georgia-Pacific

• National Gypsum

• Pabco Gypsum

• Gulf Gypsum

• Taishan Gypsum

• Lafarge

Gypsum Panel Market, By Product

• Wallboard

• Ceiling board

• Pre-decorated board

• Others

Gypsum Panel Market, By End-Use

• Pre-engineered metal buildings

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Institutional

Gypsum Panel Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

