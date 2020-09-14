Gluten-Free Products Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2025 | Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Gluten-Free Products Market By Type (Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments & Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Pasta & Rice, Prepared Foods, Others), Distribution Channel (Groceries, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Retail Outlets, Club Stores, Drug Stores, Others)Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2025”. Increased cases of gluten-sensitivity and celiac diseases have increased the demand for gluten-free products, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This trend will raise the initial estimated value of USD 3.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 7.3 billion by 2025.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V., GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, Valeo Foods, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, FARMO SpA, ALDI, Enjoy Life Foods, and Warburtons.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Gluten-free diet is a type of nourishment method that involves the strict exclusion of gluten, which is a mixture of proteins found in wheat and other grains. This diet is consumed due to the people suffering from gluten-related disorders. People suffering from these disorders are advised to consume only gluten-free products as this is the only effective treatment. Therefore, the gluten-free products are specifically manufactured according to the requirements.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness among people suffering from gluten-related disorders has raised the demand for gluten-free products

Gluten-Free products themselves are recognized to help in digestion of food and helps in maintaining the body weight, therefore the demand for these products is on the rise

Market Restraints:

Major restraint regarding the gluten-free products are regulatory requirements as required by the authorities to maintain the specified standards, these regulations increases the overall cost of the product which causes the decrease in demand

Differing regions have different specified regulations for gluten-free products and therefore, the global manufacturers have to pertain to the different regulations which causes them to manufacture different varieties, making the whole process resource consuming and causing the market growth to be restrained

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten-Free Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type Bakery Dairy Meats Condiments & Spreads Desserts & Ice-Creams Pasta & Rice Prepared Foods Others

By Distribution Channel Groceries Mass Merchandiser Independent Retail Outlets Club Stores Drug Stores Others



Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In February 2015, Mondelēz International announced that they had acquired Enjoy Life Foods, with the company focused on allergy-free and gluten-free snacking products. This acquisition will help expand the market share of Mondelēz International in gluten-free products.

In September 2017, ALDI announced the launch of its gluten-free products line that is significantly cheaper than the other available products in the market.

Research strategies and tools used-:

This GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Gluten-Free Products Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Gluten-Free Products Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Gluten-Free Products Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Gluten-Free Products Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size by Regions

5 North America Gluten-Free Products Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Gluten-Free Products Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Gluten-Free Products Revenue by Countries

8 South America Gluten-Free Products Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Gluten-Free Products by Countries

10 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Segment by Type

11 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Segment by Application

12 Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

