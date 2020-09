Gluten-Free Products Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2020-2026| Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V.

market size and share of Major Players such as Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V., GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, Valeo Foods, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, FARMO SpA, ALDI, Enjoy Life Foods.

Increased cases of gluten-sensitivity and celiac diseases have increased the demand for gluten-free products, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This trend will raise the initial estimated value of USD 3.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 7.3 billion by 2025.

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the market

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved by speaking to our research analysts before and after purchasing the report.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Gluten-Free Products Industry

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness among people suffering from gluten-related disorders has raised the demand for gluten-free products

Gluten-Free products themselves are recognized to help in digestion of food and helps in maintaining the body weight, therefore the demand for these products is on the rise

Market Restraints:

Major restraint regarding the gluten-free products are regulatory requirements as required by the authorities to maintain the specified standards, these regulations increases the overall cost of the product which causes the decrease in demand

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type: Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments & Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Pasta & Rice, Prepared Foods, Others

By Distribution Channel: Groceries, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Retail Outlets, Club Stores, Drug Stores

Top Players in the Market are: Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V., GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, Valeo Foods, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, FARMO SpA, ALDI, Enjoy Life Foods.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Gluten-Free Products market?

The Gluten-Free Products market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

