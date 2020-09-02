Glucose Sensors Market 2020-2026 is Slated To Witness Tremendous Growth | Major Players – Novo Nordisk A/S, Nipro, InjexUK, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed

A winning Glucose Sensors Market research report is valuable for both regular and emerging market player in the industry and provides in-depth market insights. Businesses can successfully utilize the data, statistics, research, and insights about the Healthcare industry included in this document to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). Glucose Sensors Market report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences & customer behaviour.

Global glucose sensors market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing cases of diabetes, and rising awareness, increasing geriatric population and increasing use of CGM devices.

Some of the major players operating in global glucose sensors market are AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, Smiths Group plc., Wockhardt Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nipro, InjexUK, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed, Mannkind Coroporation, Arkray, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom, Inc., Sannuo biosensor Ltd. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others.

Global Glucose Sensors Market

Glucose sensors are compressed analytical device or an element, integrating a biological or biologically derivative sensitive recognition section combined with physiochemical transducer. These sensors are important for oral glucose lowering medication or insulin treatment to deliver data of glucose concentrations in body. These sensors are pretty effective in monitoring the glucose level in human body.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, diabetes caused 4 million deaths in which around 425 million adults were living with diabetes and this number will rise to 629 million by 2045. The number of adults with diabetes who are living in low- and middle-income countries is around 79%. Large numbers of people suffering from diabetes are in between 40 and 59 years of age.

Segmentation: Global Glucose Sensors Market

Glucose Sensor Market : By Product

Invasive Glucose Monitoring

Non Invasive Glucose Monitoring

Lab Based Glucose Monitoring

Self-Glucose Monitoring

Glucose Sensor Market : By Technology

Photo Acoustic Spectroscopy

Optical Coherence Tomography

Polarimetry

Fluorescence

MIR Spectroscopy

NIR Spectroscopy

Impedance Spectroscopy

Skin Suction Blister Technique

Sonophoresis

Reverse Iontophoresis

Glucose Sensor Market : By Component

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Market Drivers : Global Glucose Sensors Market

Rising number of diabetes patients is driving the market growth

Increase in research and development investments is accelerating the market growth

Accurate and precise data of the sensor is acting as a catalyst in market growth

Growing healthcare expenditure is increasing the market growth

Growing geriatric population is enhancing the market growth

Glucose Sensors Market Restraints

Strict rules and high cost of the sensors is hampering the market growth

Emerging Economies is hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Glucose Sensors Market:

In June 2019, Nemaura Medical has received European approval to use needleless continuous glucose monitor on diabetic patients. This monitor was named as sugarBEAT. This device is paired with a smartphone app displaying glucose readings every five minutes. This approval would present a convenient alternate to the traditional methods used to monitor blood glucose to the patients

In March 2018, Medtronic plc announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. It is the first smart standalone CGM system which assists people with diabetes to protect them from high and low glucose events. This system would encourage people using multiple daily injections to control their diabetes

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Glucose Sensors market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Glucose Sensors Market

