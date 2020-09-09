Global Zinc Sulfate Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application, and Region.

The global zinc sulfate market was calculated US$ 9.45Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 16.22 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Zinc Sulphate is a clear, crystalline, highly water-soluble compound produced by heating zinc sulfide ore in air and dissolving out and recrystallizing the Sulphate. As it is a dietary supplement hence widely accepted as a supplement in zinc deficiency and to prevent the condition of high risk in a patient suffering from this.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Growth Factor

Unbeatable development and technological advancement in the chemical industries across the globe are considered as one of the supporting markets for the growth of the zinc sulfate market globally. Zinc Sulfate is used as a starting material for products in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. The better quality agricultural product for food and other drives are expected to increase the demand for the agrochemicals market and will help to generate numerous opportunities for the global zinc sulfates market in terms of value. The acute analysis in terms of population in arable land is a noticeable matter of concern. As per the World Bank, farmers across the globe need to increase their crop yield by almost 50% per hectare by the end of 2027, that will encourage the market for agrochemicals in the forecast period. The widespread usage of zinc sulfate for the manufacturing of several pesticides, fungicide, and insecticides, its active chemical nature will boost the market request. Furthermore, the global agrochemical industry recorded a return of over USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than X.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The vast popularity of zinc sulfate as a dietary supplement sector expected to witness significant demand in years to come and will have a great impact on the zinc sulfate market during the forecast period. Zinc sulfate is widely accepted as a source of zinc in cases of zinc deficiencies. Further, zinc sulfate has numerous applications in the chemical industry that includes electrolyte for zinc plating, dyeing, clarifying glue, as a reagent for analytical chemistry and coagulant in the production of rayon. The property of zinc sulfate as a preservative for wood, leather, and skin is helping the targeted market to grow in near future. It is also used for bleaching paper, flotation process of mineral separation, water purification process, and electrodeposition. Additionally, the growth in the end-user industries like the latex manufacturing industry, desulphurization process, and pigment lithopone zinc sulfate is an herbicide typically used for moss control will drive the market for zinc sulfate in the coming seven years. The global zinc sulfate market volume was recorded at over 2.XX kilo tons in 2019 and will have a constant growth at CAGR above X% over the forecasted timeframe.

Though, the toxic nature of the chemical will generate numerous threats to the market growth. Furthermore, low dietary intake, lack of health awareness, unhygienic conditions, low bioavailability, recurrent infections, considered as a restraining factor to the global zinc sulfate market.

Zinc Sulfate Market Segment analysis:

In terms of the application segment, the agrochemical sector holds the dominant share of the world global zinc sulfates market expected to remain dominant sector throughout the forecasted period. Rising demand for polymer products in numerous applications including growing usage of pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides to enhance crop growth will fuel the market growth during the estimated years. It is applied to crops, especially pecans, deciduous fruits, peanuts, cotton, corn, and citrus, and added to feeds for cattle, swine, and poultry. In the past few years, zinc sulfate fertilizer has gained at the expense of zinc oxysulfate, produced from steel furnace fly-ash. The global zinc sulfate market for agrochemicals was estimated at over US$ XX thousand in 2019. Additionally, numerous key players are showing their interest in the zinc sulfate market to expand and are considered as the most demanding sector by applications, expected to contribute to the market growth.

Zinc Sulfate Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the zinc sulfate market and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plasticizers, pesticides, and others are majorly contributing for this market to grow in the Asia Pacific region. Rapid chemical industrialization, rising disposable income with changing lifestyle are contributing to the growth of the regional zinc sulfate market. In Asia Pacific, China has documented as the largest shareholder country for this market. Approximately 50% of market value is covered by China and expected to witness industrial loss due to major crises of COVID-19 that will hamper the market growth of China for a long duration. In 2019 approximately XX Mn tonnes of zinc sulfate were produced unanimously. Predictable export price of zinc sulfate, all over the world is roughly $XX per tonne and estimated to grow with XX% and probable to show constant growth in the coming year. The manufacturing units and price is different form in each country.

Additionally, the North American market for zinc sulfate is considered as the second dominating region for the zinc sulfate market and anticipated to witness major growth because the trends on the global front will broadly contribute to the market growth in terms value and volume.

he objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Zinc Sulfate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Zinc Sulfate Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Zinc Sulfate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Zinc Sulfate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Zinc Sulfate Market

Global Zinc Sulfate Market, By Type

• Zinc Sulfate Anhydrous

• Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate

• Zinc Sulfate Hexahydrate

• Zinc Sulfate Heptahydrate

Global Zinc Sulfate Market, By Application

• Agrochemical

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceutical

• Water Treatment

Global Zinc Sulfate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Zinc Sulfate Market,

• Changsha Latian Chemicals Co. Ltd

• Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co

• Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co.Ltd

• Midsouth Chemical

• Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory

• Rech Chemical Co. Ltd

• Ravi Chem Industries

• Balaji Industries

• Old Bridge Chemical, Inc.

• China Bohigh

• Alpha Chemicals

• Zinc Nacional

• Gupta Agri Care

• Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd

• Sigma-Aldrich, Inc

Global Zinc Sulfate Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26500

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com