Global Zinc Oxide Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026, by Application, by Regions.

Global Zinc Oxide Market was valued US$ 3.86 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ $ 5.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.35 % during forecast period.

Global Zinc Oxide Market, by Region Zinc oxide (ZnO) is water insoluble compound, but soluble in acid and bases. It has wide application in industry such as Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agricultural, and Others

Zinc oxide is used primarily in cosmetics and personal care products including makeup, baby lotions, bath soaps, nail products, and powders and others. Rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products will add to the growth of zinc oxide market in forecast time.

Increasing demand of Zinc oxide in chemical and manufacturing industry will further boost the market size. Industrial application of the product majorly vulcanization of rubber will surge significantly in forecast period. Tire industry is also one the major consumer of the product. Other major application including manufacturing of concrete, photovoltaic, electronic, optoelectronic devices and glass cutting. Rising application of product in paints and coatings is projected to drive the zinc oxide market growth.

One trend in the market is increasing use in semiconductor industry. The growing demand for zinc oxide in the production of varistors, ferrites, and solar cells is expected to propel the growth of the global zinc oxide market in the forecast period.

One driver in the market is growing demand for Nano zinc oxide. Nano zinc oxide is a specialized nanomaterial that is mainly available in the form of dispersions and powders.

Companies operating in the zinc oxide market are also focusing on new product development and agreement to tap the opportunities in applications, such as solar energy, surface coatings, and pharmaceuticals.

The Europe market is mature and developed stably in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years. North America, led by the U.S. is expected to account for substantial growth in the market during the forecast period. Government approval for the chemical in sun care applications is supporting the product growth across the region.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global zinc oxide market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries.

The markets in Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the two regions.

Key companies profiled in Global Zinc oxide Market Report are Zochem, Chemet, Silox, GH Chemicals, Rubamin, Grillo, Pan-Continental Chemical, Mario Pilato and Brueggemann. Other prominent players are Hakusui, Seyang, Umicore, Hebei Yongchang, Longli Chemical, and Shanghai Jinghua Chemical.

The report covers total market for zinc oxide has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

