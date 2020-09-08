Global Zeolite Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Product type, by Application, by Regions.

Global Zeolite Market was valued US$ 27.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 38.5 Bn by 2026 at CAGR of about 4.44 % during forecast period.Global Zeolite Market, by Product TypeZeolite is crystalline, microporous aluminosilicates which consist of a group of hydrated aluminosilicates of alkali or alkaline earth metals. It has an excellent high melting point, high resistance to oxidization, high-pressure resistance properties. Zeolites are extensively used as catalysts and adsorbents in the oil refining and petrochemical industry. Further, it is used in water treatment, construction, detergents etc.

IN terms of product type, zeolites market segmentated into natural and synthetic type. Zeolite occurs naturally from volcanic rocks and ash layers react with alkaline groundwater. It can be produced industrially on a large scale using raw materials such as alumina, silica and sodium hydroxide.

Global Zeolite Market was dominated by natural zeolite owing to strong demand for applications such as catalyst, adsorbent, detergent, etc. Natural zeolite accounted for over 50% share of the total zeolite volume consumed in 2016. Synthetic zeolite is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of zeolite market during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the global zeolites market is segmented into catalysts, adsorbents, detergent builders and other applications. Rapidly growing detergent industry is the key factor driving the growth of zeolite market across the world.

Moreover, the rising water treatment and detergent industries are projected to create several opportunities for the zeolite market in upcoming years. However, rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents and presence of suitable alternatives such as Aluminophosphates are expected to restrain the growth of zeolite market. Decrease in the use of phosphates will help in the growth of the global zeolites market as they are the most preferred substitute for phosphates.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant growth of zeolite market due to the large demand from emerging countries like China, India for waste water treatment. Strong demand for zeolites in Europe can be attributed to increased use of zeolites in water treatment and utilization in the disposal of nuclear waste.

Key players operating in the global zeolite market are Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Clariant AG, W.R. Grace & Co., TOSOH Corporation, Union Showa KK, Zeochem AG, KNT Group, Arkema SA, Zeolyst International, Huiying Chemical Industry, Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GMBH, National Aluminium Company Limited, PQ Corporation.

