Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technique, Dimension, Industry, and Region.

Global X-ray inspection systems market size was US$ 687 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

The X-ray inspection system is an inspection technology that is used to detect defects in products or materials by non-destructive methods. The X-ray inspection system is mainly used for applications such as missing items, shape analysis, contaminant detection, and package integrity. It is designed for the inspection of a broad range of packaged products.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of X-ray inspection system technology in the food industry for food safety and quality control is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand of X-ray inspection system from both developing and developed economies, growing research and development activities in inspection technology, rising consumer awareness regarding the quality and safety standards, strict government rules and regulations owing to security concerns, increasing trend of miniaturization of products in various end-user industries, availability of various customized solutions and surge in the adoption of digital imaging X-ray inspection system are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. X-ray inspection system provides some benefits such as improved production uptime, enhanced detection sensitivity, reduced manufacturing costs, and improved product safety with minimum false reject rate, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, high costs associated with the X-ray inspection system and threats of radiation exposure is major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. The availability of alternative inspection technologies and lack of technically qualified and skilled personnel could restrict the growth of the market.

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technique, the digital imaging segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Digital imaging is further segmented into computed tomography, computed radiography, and direct radiography. Computed tomography segment is further projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growing use of digital imaging-based 2D and 3D computed tomography x-ray inspection systems in various industries such as automotive, aviation, electronics and industrial manufacturing is driving the growth of market. Digital imaging X-ray inspection system widely used as it provides benefits such as quick detection of damages such as cracks, reduced time of image processing and high speed 3D process control, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

By industry, oil and gas and food and pharmaceuticals segments dominated the market in 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Increasing adoption of X-ray inspection system in oil and gas industry for the inspection of pipes, valves boilers, and pressure vessels is attributed to the growth of market. Alternatively, increasing adoption and demand of X-ray inspection system in food production industries to provide enhanced safety and brand or product protection is propelling the growth of market in food industry. X-ray inspection system provides food and pharmaceutical manufacturers the finest combination of reliability, contaminant detection for stone, metal, high density plastics and glass and low total cost of ownership. In food industry X-ray inspection system provides some benefits such as consumer protection, quality assurance, high ROI, brand protection and risk management, which is further making more demand of X-ray inspection system in food industry.

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The economies such as China, India and Japan are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to high adoption of X-ray inspection system in food and power generation industry across the region. Growing regulatory and consumer demands for high quality food products have increased the pressure on the food industry to adopt advanced inspection methods for food inspection to ensure product quality and safety. Moreover, increasing demand of cost effective, fast detection and highly accurate advanced X-ray inspection system is driving the growth of market in the region.

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market: Key Development

In May 2020, Yxlon International launched its new operating inspection system with the innovative universal x-ray and CT system YXLON UX20.

In Sept 2018, Anritsu a leader in the manufacture of inspection and detection equipment introduced a new X-ray system designed for the food and packaging industries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market, By Technique

• Film–Based Imaging

• Digital Imaging

o Computed Tomography (CT)

o Computed Radiography (CR)

o Direct Radiography (DR)

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market, By Dimension

• 2D

• 3D

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market, By Industry

• Manufacturing

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace

• Government Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Food and Pharmaceuticals

• Others (Research and development, marine, and plastics and polymers)

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market, Key Players

• North Star Imaging, Inc

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Nordson DAGE

• YXLON International GmbH

• VJ Group, Inc

• 3DX-RAY Ltd

• VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

• Smiths Detection, Inc

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc

• General Electric Co

• Carestream Health Inc

• Scienscope International Corp

• Shenzhen Zhuomao Technology Co., Ltd

• Shimadzu Corp

• Viscom Ag

• Glenbrook Technologies

• Anritsu

• Eagle PI

