Global Wood Vinegar Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Method, Application, and Region.

Global Wood Vinegar Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.30% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Wood vinegar is a non-toxic and biodegradable material and has found usage in animal feeds & agriculture and a good source for acetic acids. It is considered as one of the good choices for organic farming. Acetic acids account for 6 to 7% of overall ingredients and nearly 70% of natural matter. Also, vinegar comprises 80 to 90% water and over 200 organic compounds. Wood vinegar is used as a germicide because of the presence of germicidal ingredients like high acidity property.

Global Wood vinegar market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over 2019-2027. Low manufacturing cost, growing application of wood vinegar among many industries, the potential for waste management, and expanding the food industry are some of the major factors that can boost the demand for wood vinegar during the forecast period. Also, research and development initiatives to develop advanced products provide vast opportunities for industry participants. Technological development is a major trend being observed in the market for wood vinegar. With the rapid innovations in technology, advanced and well pyrolysis kiln methods have been developed for the production of wood vinegar or biochar. On the other hand, government regulation on charcoal production is expected to hamper the wood vinegar market growth. Likewise, the report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the wood vinegar market globally.

The MMR report covers the segments in the wood vinegar market such as method and application. Based on the method, the slow pyrolysis segment dominated the market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.12%. The benefit of the slow pyrolysis method is the flexibility in the usage of feedstock in residues of agricultural & biorefinery. By application, the agriculture segment of wood vinegar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.20% and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027. This is because of the wide use in pesticides and fertilizers for the prevention of insect attacks on crops.

Asia Pacific wood vinegar market was valued US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.89% during the forecast period. APAC is the largest producer and user of wood vinegar. Approximately 80% of worldwide wood vinegar produced in Asia in 2019. North America and Europe boost the wood vinegar market because of the high rate of technological developments. Lack of government policies and a low level of awareness in major economies is a big hurdle for the growth of the market for wood vinegar.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global wood vinegar market. In 2017, Pyrotech Energy Pty Ltd Company is an Australian Energy Firm which is specified in the Biomass Field has set up a partnership with Nettenergy BV for its Nettenergy’s Pyroflash Technology.

Scope of the Global Wood Vinegar Market

Global Wood Vinegar Market, By Application

• Agriculture

• Animal-Feed

• Food, Medicinal, and Consumer Products

• Others

Global Wood Vinegar Market, By Method

• Slow Pyrolysis

• Intermediate Pyrolysis

• Fast Pyrolysis

Global Wood Vinegar Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Wood Vinegar Market

• ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp.

• Nettenergy Bv

• Tagrow Co., Ltd.

• Byron Biochar

• Kerry Group PLC

• New Life Agro

• Verdi Life

• Red Arrow International LLC,

• Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd.

• Penta Manufacturer

• Doi & Co., Ltd

North America key players:

• Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp

• Doi & Co., Ltd

APAC key players:

• Tagrow Co., Ltd

• ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Nettenergy Bv

