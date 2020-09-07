Global Wood Based Panel Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, and Region.

Global Wood Based Panel Market was valued US$ USD 145.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.01 % during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Wood Based Panel Market Drivers & Restraints:

The wood based panel is generally sheet material. It holds a significant amount of wood. It is present in the form of veneers, chips, strips, and fibers or stands. Generally, a wood based panel is a range of different board products. These products contain notable engineering properties.

Wood based panels are mainly used in packaging, shipping, and construction. Wood based panels are present in the form of different products like Plywood, Particleboard, Medium density fiberboard, and High-density fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, Softboard, and Hardboard.

Additionally, advancements in technology and improvement in productivity in the manufacturing of wood-based panels are anticipated to boost the demand for wood based panels in the future. Again, rising deforestation affected global warming and has encouraged the demand for efficient timber utilization, due to this increment in the global wood-based panels market in the forecasted period. Good properties like durability and strength, low cost of products propel the demand for wood-based panels in the applications such as furniture, flooring, ceiling, and roofing, etc. Worldwide, increasing investments in construction activities in the commercial and residential sectors are anticipated to drive the demand for wood based panels.

But, a continuous increase in the production of products and marketing costs of wood based panel products, again the cost of petroleum-based fuels is speedily increasing. All these factors are hindering the growth of the global wood based panel market.

Market Segmentation:

According to the application, the global wood-based panel market classified into Furniture, Construction, Packaging, Others. The rising preference of people to traditional furniture for home decoration is expected to boost the demand for the products in the future. Good resistance power and strength of wood based panels make them perfect packaging material.

Furthermore, increasing product consumption as environment-friendly packaging material instead of plastics is estimated to drive the global wood-based panel market in the coming years. Growing investments in the new construction sites rise the product demand in the market soon. The wood-based panel products are available in different sizes, colors and grades that create a positive impact on the product demand.

Global Wood Based Panel Market1

In the product type, plywood is the most popular product due to its good properties like good strength, moisture resistance, and durability. It is formed by gluing multiple thin layers of veneer. That is why it is expected that products have great demand in the global wood-based panel market in the next few years.

The Oriented Strand Board segment is main in the wood based panel market. In the manufacturing of these products, rectangular-shaped wood strands and waterproof heat-cured bonding agents are mainly used. In the cross-oriented layers, these strands are arranged. Again, as compared to plywood, OSB has good product performance.

Again, particleboard is thicker and constant than traditional wood products so, it give a positive impact on the growth of the wood based panel market. The medium density fiberboard segment was valued at USD 25.8 billion in 2019. This product is a good alternative to traditional products. It does not contain rings and knots so it is uniform. It has significant demand in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global wood based panel market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America along with South America shows remarkable growth in the market. Increasing consumer spending on the making furniture products and substantial growth in the construction field is projected to rise in the demand for wood based panels in this region. Furthermore, due to the fast growth in industrialization and upgrading in infrastructure in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia is estimated that the main market for wood based panel industry in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wood Based Panel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wood Based Panel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wood Based Panel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wood Based Panel Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Wood Based Panel Market

Global Wood Based Panel Market, By Product

• Medium density fiberboard (MDF)

• High density fiberboard (HDF)

• Particleboard

• Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

• Softboard

• Hardboard

• Plywood

Global Wood Based Panel Market, By Application

• Furniture

• Construction

• Packaging

• Other

Global Wood Based Panel Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Wood Based Panel Market

• Caihong Wood Co. Ltd

• Lin Shi Tong Wood Co. Ltd.

• d.i.v.a Aluminum products

• Qingdao Nianlun Wood Processing Co. Ltd.

• Changzhou Hengyi Wood Products Co. ltd.

• Donghwa Enterprise Co. ltd.

• Daregroup

• Mainland Trading Company

• Linyi Guangsha Wood Industry Co. Ltd.

