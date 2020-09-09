Global Wireless Gas Detection Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Technology, End User, Application, and by Geography.

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Growing environmental safety concerns among industries, raising acceptance of Industrial Internet of Things Technologies trend, and innovative technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand from oil & gas industry is also assisting the market growth. On the other hand, security threats while using wireless technologies, high utilization costs are some of the restraints that hampering the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The wireless gas detection market for Wi-Fi technology is expected to grow at a fast rate because of the increasing use of Wi-Fi in industries and manufacturing facilities. Wi-Fi technology ensures efficient and harmless industrial operations with enhanced connectivity solutions. The enhanced communication abilities of Wi-Fi with other devices aid the segment growth in the wireless gas detection market. Cost efficiency of Wi-Fi enabled systems and the ease-of-their installation are leading to a rise in their demand.

Hardware components such as sensors, controllers, human-machine interfaces and alarms form an integral part of these systems. The hardware segment is expected to grow at a fast rate over the coming years because of the technological advancements in the hardware sector such as miniaturization of components and fast processing speeds. Sensors that feature fast response time are being developed. The service segment is also estimated to grow over the forecast timespan since there is a growing need for reliable services for wireless detection processing. Modernization in wireless technologies will boost the demand for enhanced support and training services.

North America holds the largest market share in the global wireless gas detection market in 2017. . The main factors driving the market growth in North America include concrete presence of major wireless gas detection vendors in the region. Further, the adoption of innovative technologies in North America is notably higher compared to other regions such as the Asia-Pacific region that include, developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, Australia, etc. In addition, the robust presence of key manufacturing industries in North America are driving the demand of advanced wireless gas detection systems to minimize risks and enable superior worker safety. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global wireless gas detection market mainly because of the gas sensors being extensively deployed across the automotive sector. Hence, the growth in the demand and production of the automobiles is expected to boost the Asia-Pacific wireless gas detection market growth over the forecast period 2018-2026. The report has forecasted the market and analyzed the growth in forecast period with growth factor and restraints.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and related market alliances and partnerships are the trends that will gain considerable momentum during the forecast period. The significant vendors in the global gas detection market are focusing on sustaining their competitive edge in the market through improving their market presence. Enlarged investments in new avenues of technology also play a significant role in business development. Many vendors are focusing on diversifying their existing product portfolio through M&A.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the wireless gas detection market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Wireless Gas Detection Market

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Technology

• Wireless Networking (WiFi)

• Bluetooth

• Cellular

• License-Free ISM Band

• Others

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Power

• Chemical

• Mining & Metals

• Others

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Application

• Industrial Safety

• National Security & Military

• Environmental Safety

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wireless Gas Detection Market

• Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Johnson Control

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Airtest Technologies Inc.

• Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd. ,

• Gastronics Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• Otis Instruments, Inc.

• Pem-Tech, Inc.

• Sensidyne, LP

• Siemens AG

• Tektroniks Ltd

• Tyco Gas & Flame Detection

• United Electric Control

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

