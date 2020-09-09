Global Webcam Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Technology, Distribution Channel, End User and Region.

Global Webcam Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Webcam is the digital video camera, commonly known as web camera. Webcam is used to transmit live videos and images from one location to another by means of the internet.They are normally compact cameras which either sit on a desk or attach to a user’s computer.The characteristics of the webcam are depending on the processor of the computer and the software operating system.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for digital camera industry along with rising demand of for real-time monitoring device like web camera is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing production and adoption of consumer electronics products such as laptops, PCs, tablets and Smartphone’s with built in or external webcams, increasing implementation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) due to increasing security and surveillance concerns, surge in the need of webcam for some real time applications such as virtual marketing, video conferencing, live video events and many other applications and rising demand of webcams in healthcare sector and government agencies are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Webcam provides some benefits such as low cost, it allow face to face communication and long-distance education, easy set-up and use, small size and easy availability in the market, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, low resolution of webcams compared to other handheld cameras and dependency on international connections are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Also misuse of webcams can create security issues which lead to the growing cyber crimes and this issue could obstruct the growth of market.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global webcam market

Globally, most of the countries are affected by COVID-19 outbreak and numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases are increasing every day. Therefore, to avoid further spread of the pandemic, the governments of most affected countries have announced lockdown. Most of the enterprises have started Work from Home (WFH) policies to ensure the safety of the employees along with the continuity of their business. By adopting WFH policy usage of video conferencing for client meetings and employee meetings for business have increased, which is expected improve the growth of market.

Global Webcam Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, USB segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.The growth is attributed to its compatibility with laptops or computers using various platforms such as Windows,Mac and Linux. The USB cable is used to supply power to the webcamera from the computer and to take the digital information recorded by the webcam’s image sensor back to the computer via Internet. However, globally increasing internet and broadband connectivity is expected to improve the growth of wireless segment during forecast period. Wireless webcams use Wi-Fi to broadcast their digital information to users Internet router, which also make them available to other computerby using the Internet.

By end user, security & surveillance and video conferencing segments projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to high adoption of webcamsin residential and commercial applications such as in homes, offices, retail stores, enterprise, malls and hospitality centres.Commercial places have more security risks such as vandalism, inventory loss and theft, which can be avoided by usingvideo surveillance systems and real-time monitoring devices. Thus, the demand of webcams has increased from past years. Growing adoption of work from home policies by various enterprises is further propelling the growth of global webcam market.

Logitech, the leading company in webcam market recently announced that company’s PC Webcams sales increased 34% in Q4and 8% in Fiscal Year 2020. Company experienced strong growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific in Q4 owing to increased remote work, distance learning and telemedicine adoption.

Global Webcam Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of webcams by commercial end users and rising use of video conferencing applications across the region.Rising awareness about security measures in private and public areas is driving the growth of market.

Rapid developments under smart city projects and rising adoption of webcams for security and surveillance, online education, live events, and visual marketing is further propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Webcam Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, Logitech introduced Logitech StreamCam, a new webcam designed with streamers and content creators in mind. StreamCam features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Webcam Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Webcam Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Webcam Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Webcam Market make the report investor’s guide.

