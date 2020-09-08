Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Product, Technology, Application and Region.

In the construction industry, it regarded as one of the best conventional material for either age-old methods or the new innovative products to waterproof their buildings’ structure.

The Waterproofing Chemicals Market was valued US$ X.23 Bn and is expected to reach X.X3Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.2% during a forecast period.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Market Definition:

The concept of waterproofing is initially developed to avoid water ingress due to rains and when people started using expensive utilities and equipment inside the building, water proofing chemicals becomes utmost important considerable point in terms of durability. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Globally, waterproofing chemicals market was valued XX% CAGR in the year of 2019 and expected to show constant growth, thus will require concrete coating material on large scale will contribute for the global concrete coating market during the forecast period. The Waterproofing Chemicals market was valued US$ X.23 Bn and is expected to reach X.X3Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.2% during a forecast period. U.S Waterproofing Chemicals market size was valued at USD X.3Bn and is projected to register a revenue-based CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55947/

Innovations in chemical technology solutions for civil engineering and construction are meeting demands placed by increasing complexity in structures. One such is in waterproofing, driven both by the increasing realisation that water tightness is essential for durability of structure will help to drive the global waterproofing chemical market. An easy method of waterproofing includes the use of cementitious waterproofing in the construction of the building. The materials that are used for the process of cementitious waterproofing can be easily bought, as it is easily procurable from suppliers of masonry products. Besides, they are also easy to mix and apply process is attracting the vendors to invest in the global waterproofing chemicals market. Furthermore, Informed homebuyers, especially buying property in coastal towns and hill stations, insist upon getting the waterproofing of the building done on priority. Smart application of the right construction chemical can help get the practical benefits of waterproofing, along with the added advantage of appealing surfaces and walls. Additionally, modernization in waterproofing techniques is expected to help the market expand in terms of value and volume. Remedial waterproofing trend is growing the demand of global waterproofing chemicals market.

Furthermore, major fluctuation in the price of crude oil is expected to hamper the Waterproofing Chemicals market by 2027. occurrence of government regulations regarding safety and product application in various areas such as food processing and pharmaceutical laboratories may hinder the overall business growth.

New waterproofing products:

• Polyurethane liquid membrane

• Liquid waterproofing membrane

• Cementitious waterproofing

• Bituminous membrane

• Bituminous coating

Industrial News:

On August 02, 2019; BASF introduces innovative waterproofing and concrete protection system for wastewater management infrastructures in Japan as it is recent development expected to adopt by various end-users.

On April 26, 2018; BASF introduces innovative waterproofing and concrete protection for wastewater treatment plants and harsh chemical environments, this step will help their business to expand in the market.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Segment analysis:

By product segment, bitumen material sector is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. bitumen Waterproofing Chemicals market share managed the overall industry and accounted for more than 50% of the market size in 2019. bitumen material is forecast to witness prominent gains in the coming years on account of its widespread applications across construction segment. On the other hand, demand is expected to grow as it is widely accepted as mixture of organic liquids that provides waterproofing and highly sticky characteristics will boost the market demand in near future. Primary use of bitumen chemicals in the construction of roofs, where a layer of bituminous waterproof membrane is smeared over the roof of the structure further it acts as a protection against the outflow of water on to the roof, this will cover the overall market demand of global waterproofing chemicals market.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Regional Analysis:

The dominance of Asia Pacific region is owing to the rising urbanization and rapid industrialization of the emerging economies in this region. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.88% during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising in R and D activity and governmental initiative to invest in such projects is further accelerating the global waterproofing chemicals market in this region.

Nationally, North America is expected to dominate the Waterproofing Chemicals market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Forthcoming construction industry in the region post 2019 economic recession has positively influenced the product demand. Cumulative remodelling practices and renovation predominantly in the residential construction sector, has pushed the regional product demand in the recent years. Occurrence of healthy end-user industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage and automotive sector will increase the high demand for product demand for flooring applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55947/

Scope of Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Global Waterproofing Chemicals market, By Product

• Polymers

• Bitumen

• Others

Global Waterproofing Chemicals market, By Technology

• Preformed Membranes

• Integral Systems

• Coatings & LAMS

Global Waterproofing Chemicals market, By Application

• Waste & Water Management

• Floors & Basements

• Roofing and Walls

• Tunnel Liners

• Others

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Waterproofing Chemicals Market,

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company

• E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co

• Dow Chemical Company

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd

• Kumho Petrochemicals

• Trinseo Europe GmBH

• Polygel Industries

• ExxonMobil Chemicals

• Toray Industries

• Evonik Industries

• Estop Group

• BASF

Major Table Waterproofing Chemicals Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Waterproofing Chemicals Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-waterproofing-chemicals-market/55947/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com