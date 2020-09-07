Global Water Filter Dispenser Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product type, Purification method, End-user, and Region.

Global Water Filter Dispenser Market was valued US$ 2.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Water Filter Dispenser Market Drivers:

A Water filter dispenser is a machine. It is used to give out water. It remains chilled due to its cooling unit. For cooling the water, water filter dispensers contain refrigeration. Also, it has a second dispenser which is used to dispense hot water or normal water which is used for tea, coffee, and others.

Water dispensers are small and portable and so are mostly used in purifiers. Water filter dispensers are available in different forms. They are available as wall-mounted, Bottom Load, Table Top, Direct Piping and Freestanding, etc. As per user requirements, water filter dispensers have different types of filters. The best thing is that due to the use of water dispensers there is no need to maintain the purifiers.

Increasing demand for the product in the residential and commercial sector is expected to drive demand for water filter dispenser

North America and Europe are the major regions for the global water filter dispenser market. Furthermore, good product demand in the residential sector and the remarkable change in the commercial sector in developing countries create a positive impact on the growth of the water filter dispenser market.

Fast Progress in Industrialization and Urbanization has impacted the quality of water

Worldwide, people are more aware about safe, clean, and purified water to avoid diseases spreading through contaminated water. Rapid progress in industrialization and urbanization gives a bad effect on water and directly causes many problems to the human body. To avoid unsafe water and intake of the pure water increase demand for water filter dispenser globally. For drinking purposes, groundwater is used in many regions across the world. So, there is a need to filter that water before drinking. Many regions like India, Bangladesh, and African countries are facing problems with the quality of water. Hence, people are giving more preference to water purifiers for clean and healthy water. All these factors are playing a significant role in the proper growth of the global water filter dispenser market in the coming future.

Key Development:

Many manufacturing companies are present in the market. These companies are spending on innovation in products and for technical advancement. This fact is beneficial for their market growth.

• Blue Star is an air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. In June 2019, this company launched 34 models of residential water purifiers with technologies RO, UV, UV LED, RO+UV, and RO+UV+UF. This company is focusing on the expansion of products to fulfill the demand of the product in different areas like in restaurants, clinics, offices, and other commercial sectors.

• In April 2019, Blue Star Company increase its business in the Middle East. Growth in construction in commercial as well as residential sector, increase in the hospitality sector and changing weather conditions are main reasons to boost the market for blue star company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Water Filter Dispenser Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Water Filter Dispenser Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Water Filter Dispenser Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water Filter Dispenser Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Water Filter Dispenser Market

Global Water Filter Dispenser Market, By Product type

• Wall mounted

• Bottom Load

• Table Top

• Direct Piping

• Freestanding

Global Water Filter Dispenser Market, By Purification method

• Bottled Water Dispenser

• Plumbed Water Dispenser

Global Water Filter Dispenser Market, By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Water Filter Dispenser Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Water Filter Dispenser Market

• Blue Star

• Voltas, Inc.

• Water logic Holdings Limited.

• Shanghai POVOS Enterprise (Group) Co., Ltd

• Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Treatment S.T. Co., Ltd.

• Culligan

• Edgars

• Voltas

• Honeywell

