Global Water-based Adhesive Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Resin Type, Application, and Region.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market was valued at US$ XXX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding water-based adhesive market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in water-based adhesive market.

Water-based Adhesive also known as Water-borne Adhesive is generally made from soluble synthetic or natural polymers. Water-based adhesives are used to bond different substrates in several applications, such as paper and packaging, tapes and labels, woodworking, building and construction, and automotive and transportation. These adhesives are wet bonding, thus at least one substrate has to be water permeable to allow water to escape from the bond line. Owing to its flexibility and quick setting time, major customs of water-based adhesives are from the paper & packaging, building & construction, automotive and woodworking. Still, the fluctuating prices of raw materials might adversely affect the overall cost of production for water-based adhesive manufacturers.

In construction sector, improved building standards are the demand drivers for adhesives. Adhesives have been achieving share at the expense of metal fasteners, owing in part to the light-weighting trend. Adhesives also has desired properties such as flexibility, ease of repair, and strength. The increasing presence of adhesives and sealants in the transportation industry is driven the segment by fuel efficiency standards. Regulations laid down in emerging regions for practice of low VOC adhesives in order to address the environmental challenges is expected to lift the demand for water-based adhesives.

Based on resin type, the Acrylic polymer emulsion is anticipated to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Acrylic polymer Emulsion is produced by an emulsion polymerization process, as they are versatile in nature because of ester Resin type. They have superior properties such as low volatile emission compound (VOCs) emission rate and excellent durability which meets its suitable numerous applications in end use industries such as building & construction, paints & coatings, textiles, and others.

In terms of application, the tapes & labels segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. Tapes & labels are usually used in the packaging of electronic and electrical devices, hygiene and medical packaging, packaging of drug delivery system, packaging of construction materials during transit. Therefore packaging adhesive tapes market propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the consumer focus toward flexible packaging will expected for numerous opportunities in the growth of the water-based adhesives market, globally. Henceforth, with the growing demand from end-user industries, the market for water borne adhesives in the region is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Globally, water-based adhesive market is prophesied to be dominated by Asia Pacific, owing to a scope for packaging, automotive, coating, and paints industries in developing countries such as India and China. Asia Pacific could set on crucial growth opportunities as these countries add significance to the international water-based adhesive market with scores of manufacturing facilities installed for a variety of end-user sectors. Europe water-based adhesive market demand, led by countries UK, Germany, Spain and France may witness stable growth owing to the increase in demand for construction, automobiles and military sectors. German construction industry is projected to rapid growth due to increasing state spending on the bridges and roads and increasing company investment in buildings. Growth in urban population and increasing number of immigrants has enhanced market growth.

The Scope of Global Water-based Adhesive Market:

Global Water-based Adhesive Market, by Resin Type:

• Polyvinyl acetate emulsion (PVA)

• Acrylic polymer emulsion (PAE)

• Vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion (VAE)

• Styrene butadiene latex

• Polyurethane dispersion (PUD)

• Vinyl acetate acrylates (VAA)

• Others.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market, by Application:

• Tapes & Labels

• Paper & Packaging

• Woodworking

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

Global Water-based Adhesive Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Water-based Adhesive Market:

• Henkel

• H.B. Fuller

• Arkema

• Sika

• The Dow Chemical

• Bayer Material Science

• Applied Adhesives

• Jowat AG

• Dow Corning

• Evonik Industries AG

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Franklin International, Inc.

