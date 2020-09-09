Global Volumetric video Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Volumetric video Market is expected to reach USD 1,675.20 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The technology, which captures images of real persons with multiple cameras at the same time and creates naturally moving dynamic 3D models, which can be observed from arbitrary viewpoints in a virtual scene is a volumetric video. These systems generally consists of cameras (or array of cameras; vary from manufacturer to manufacturer) that capture images in volumetric detail. The 3D information captured from different viewpoints around a person is fused and transformed to a consistent, natural, and dynamic 3D representation. Hardware for volumetric capture includes professional level depth sensing 360-degree cameras and processing unit. The volumetric video hardware market is driven by the presence of various vendors that offer volumetric hardware and the presence of various AR and VR vendors who demand volumetric video content in filmmaking and gaming.

Global Volumetric video Market is majorly segmented by volumetric capture & content creation, and applications. By volumetric capture & content creation, the market is segmented as Hardware (Camera & Processing Unit), Software, and Services. Volumetric videos are applied in different applications including Sports & Entertainment, Medical, Signage, and Education & Training.

Geographically, the Global Volumetric video Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for volumetric video market during the forecast period. The volumetric video market is estimated to grow considerably in subsequent years in this region. The use of volumetric video, especially in sports, events, & entertainment, is helping the growth of the Global Volumetric video Market.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Volumetric video Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Volumetric video Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the volumetric capture & content creation, applications, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Volumetric video Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Volumetric video Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Volumetric video Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Volumetric video Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Volumetric video Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Volumetric video Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Volumetric video Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Volumetric video Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Volumetric video by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Volumetric video Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Volumetric video Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Volumetric video Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

