Global Volumetric Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, Display Type, Technology, Application and Region.

Global Volumetric Display Market was valued at US$ 163.3Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1783.1Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 34.8% during a forecast period.

Volumetric display eliminates the need for accessories such as special glasses for 3-D viewing, which is one of the most important benefits for the volumetric display market. This makes 3-D displaying possible on tablets, mobile phones, laptops etc. It even captures all the curves making the display more efficient and clear. Also, they don’t require a large amount of computations for data processing. Because of this, its application in fields, for example, medical, military, education, gaming and entertainment, aerospace and designing makes their understanding and study easy and efficient.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the requirement of large bandwidth makes the production a very complex and raises the cost of the end products which hampers the market growth. Major challenges associated with volumetric displays comprise complexity and cost. Additionally, developing volumetric displays is complex and requires the participation of several disciplines. Similarly, optoelectronics is required for high-resolution imagery.

Advancement of volumetric displays in surgery and telemedicine is expected to create ample opportunities in the volumetric displays market globally. Reliability and accuracy are dynamic characteristics of any mechanical system and with the advancement of machines proficient in accurate movements, the integration of machine and medicine is feasible.

Based on application, the Medical sector is dominating the global market for volumetric display. In the medical sector, volumetric displays are used for medical imaging applications like X-ray, CT scan, and MRI Scan among others, the clarity of images aids in a better diagnosis. They are also being used throughout surgical procedures.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the volumetric display market globally. The volumetric display market is witnessing a high growth as these region owing to many applications like design and prototyping, production and management, marketing, data visualization. Europe is predicted to hold the second largest share of the volumetric display market during the forecast period. It is because of the huge demand for volumetric display from various verticals such as military & defence, education, healthcare, aerospace, and others. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Volumetric Display Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Volumetric Display Market.

Scope of Global Volumetric Display Market

Global Volumetric Display Market, By Component

• Projector

• Motor & Position Sensor

• Mirror

• Others

o Rendering Software

o Rendering Electronics

Global Volumetric Display Market, By Technology

• Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology

• Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology

Global Volumetric Display Market, By Display Type

• Swept Volume Display

o Oscillating

o Rotating

• Static Volume Display

• Multi-Planar Volumetric Display

Global Volumetric Display Market, By Application

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Other Applications

o Education

o Entertainment

Global Volumetric Display Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Volumetric Display Market

• 3dicon Corp.

• Holografika KFT

• Lightspace Technologies.

• Holoxica Limited

• Zebra Imaging

• Voxon

• Burton Inc.

• Jiangmen Seekway Technology Ltd.

• Leia Inc

• Alioscopy

• Soscho GmbH

• Actuality Systems, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Volumetric Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Volumetric Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Volumetric Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Volumetric Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Volumetric Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Volumetric Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Volumetric Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Volumetric Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Volumetric Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Volumetric Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Volumetric Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

