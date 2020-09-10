Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Device Type, Application, and Region.

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Increasing enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations by government is one of the major factors driving the global VOC sensors and monitors market. Apart from this, growing awareness regarding controlled air quality, and rising demand for global VOC sensors and monitors from developing countries are other major factors fueling the growth of the said market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the device type,the monitors segment is projected to dominate and witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing implementation of rules and regulations by government bodies to ensure occupational health and safety of employees is the factor driving the growth of the market for gas sensors as well as VOC monitors. Safety regulations are an important part of any industry, especially in the accident-prone industries like oil & gas, chemicals, and building and construction.

On the basis of application segment,the air purification and monitoring application is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Air pollution is becoming one of the most influential environmental risk factors in urban areas. It occurs when harmful substances, including gasses or particles, are introduced into the earth’s atmosphere, which directly affects the health and comfort of human beings. The adverse effects of air pollution are not just limited to the outdoor environment it also affects the indoor environments.

In terms of region, North America is projected to dominate the global VOC sensors and monitors market during the forecast period. It is a developed region having wide infrastructure, particularly in the form of underground transport and commercial buildings. North America is the second-largest producer of natural gas. The region is also important for the mining and chemicals industry wherein the global VOC sensors and monitors are used for emission control as well as toxic and hazardous gas detection and monitoring, as a safety measure to avoid hazardous events.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global VOC sensors and monitors market. The report also presents segmental and regional analysis of this market. The research study also provides major insights on the key driving factors and restraints, opportunities pertaining impacting growth of the global VOC sensors and monitors market. The competitive landscape of the market is also provided in the research report important for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding VOC Sensors and Monitors Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in VOC Sensors and Monitors Market.

Scope of Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, by Device Type

• Sensors

• Monitors

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, by Application

• Industrial Process Monitoring

• Environmental Monitoring

• Air Purification and Monitoring

• Leak Detection

Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market

• FIGARO Engineering Inc.

• AMS AG

• Alphasense

• Honeywell

• Siemens

• Extech

• Drägerwerk

• Aeroqual

• Global Detection Systems

• USHIO, Inc.

• Spectrex Corporation

• Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG

• Riken Keiki Co., Ltd

• GFG Instrumentation

