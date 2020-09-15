Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market devices were USD 153 Million in 2018, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Veterinary endoscopy device is an instrument that is used to look inside the body. Normally endoscopes are flexible, rigid, ingestible, and robot-assisted, which are specially used to examine the bladder, abdomen, oesophagus and another internal organ. It is mainly used for diagnosis or surgery purposes to identify and cure the injured area.

The major factor driving the veterinary endoscopy market is the increase in the adoption rate of equivalent animals particularly cats and dogs per households. In addition to this, it is the animal health expenditure together with the rapid development in the animal healthcare infrastructure that has boosted the overall market size. Increasing demand for pet animals worldwide and rise in incidences of gastrointestinal ailments among pet animals are a few other driving factors for Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market.

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market is segmented by product type, procedure, animal type, end user, and region. Global veterinary endoscopy market devices have the predominant usage in hospitals, and clinics were pets are brought for treatment.

The companion animal segment is anticipated to hold the major market share in 2016 and the growth is also expected to be high during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the advantages offered at a hospital which includes a cost-effective solution and suitable care provided according to health needs as well as increasing patient’s preference for healthcare.

The major players in the market are Endoscopy Support Services (US), Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy (US), Welch Allyn (US), Dr. Fritz (Germany), KARL STORZ (Germany), Fujifilm (Japan), Olympus (Japan), Eickemeyer (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), and STERIS (UK).

Considering the regional segments, the North America market held the highest market share in 2016 and holds potential for strong growth in the upcoming years as well. A few key factors driving the overall growth of the veterinary endoscope market in North America are numerous veterinary hospitals & clinics, favorable medical policies for pets, and cost-effective treatment costs among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market, Segmentation

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market, By Product Type

• Flexible Endoscopes

o Video Endoscopes

o Fibre-optic Endoscopes

• Rigid Endoscopes

• Other

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market, By Procedure

• Flexible Endoscopy

o Gastroduodenoscopy

o Colonoscopy

o Bronchoscopy

o Male Urethrocystoscopy

o Tracheoscopy

o Other

• Rigid Endoscopy

o Laparoscopy

o Otoscopy

o Rhinoscopy

o Thoracoscopy

o Arthroscopy

o Other

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market, By Animal Type

• Companion Animals

• Large Animals

• Other

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Academic Institutes

• Clinics

Global Veterinary Endoscopy Market, By Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

