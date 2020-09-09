Global Vector Network Analyzer Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Frequency Type, Application, and Region.

The Global vector network analyzer market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A vector network analyzer is an electronic test and measurement instrument that is used to measure a network composed of many components or the frequency response of a component, which can be both passive and active. VNA is one of the most important radio frequency and microwave measurement approach.

Market Dynamics

The growing use of VNAs by manufacturing test engineers and R&D engineers’ various stages of product development is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing demand of VNAs in field operations to troubleshoot and verify deployed microwave and RF systems, growing demand of versatile and high-performance network analyzer and increased adoption of VNAs to test and optimize the performance of antennas, RF switches and filters, couplers, amplifiers, isolators, mixers, and cables are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high complexity compared to SNAs and the high initial cost of VNAs are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By frequency type, the 40-50 GHZ segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing manufacturing of vector network analyzer with 40-50GHZ frequency is driving the growth of the market. VNAs with this range of frequency can be connected to the Windows operating system to improve the instrument’s connectivity and to deliver a powerful automation environment. Also, these types of VNAs offer high-end RF performance at a mid-range price and they are ideal for the development and production of the products.

By industry, the electronic manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for VNAs for the applications in RF electronics product manufacturing is driving the growth of the market. VNAs are used to test and optimize these radio frequency electronic products to calculate their performance. Growing adoption of RF filters in 4G and 5G Smartphone devices and various wireless system applications is further propelling the growth of the market.

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, and Japan are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for the electronics industry across the region. The growing requirement of VNAs in wireless devices is driving the growth of the market.

Growing implementation of Internet of Things technology in almost all wireless devices, an increasing number of Smartphone users, and wide adoption of VNAs in RF design applications are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market: Key Development

In Jan 2020, Anritsu Corporation introduced the ShockLine MS46131A USB vector network analyzer (VNA), the industry’s first modular 1-port VNA that supports measurement frequencies up to 43.5 GHz.

In Feb 2016, Keysight Technologies, Inc introduced a series of hardware and software options for the M9485A high-performance PXIe multiport vector network analyzer (VNA).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vector Network Analyzer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Vector Network Analyzer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Vector Network Analyzer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vector Network Analyzer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Vector Network Analyzer Market

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market, By Frequency Type

• 0-26.5GHz

• 26.5-40GHz

• 40-50GHz

• 50-67GHz

• 67-110GHZ

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market, By Application

• IT & Telecommunication

• Electronic Manufacturing

• Education

• Automotive

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defence

• Transportation and Agriculture

• Others

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market, Key Players

• Keysight Technologies Inc

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

• Anritsu Corporation

• Transcom Instruments Co., Ltd

• Copper Mountain Technologies

• National Instrument Corporation

• OMICRON Lab

• GS Instrument Co. Ltd

• Chengdu Tianda Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd

• HUBER+SUHNER

• AWT Global LLC

