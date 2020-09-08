Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Type, Deployment Type, Verticaland Region.

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 46.3% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) is a type of cyber security process that takes note of the normal conduct of users. UEBA uses algorithms, statistical analyses and ML to know when there is a deviation from conventional patterns, presenting which of these anomalies could result in a potential, real threat.

The report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the user and entity behavior analytics market.User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) systems allow speedy identification of threats. These devoted systems are tuned into usage activities for analyzing user activity with real-time and continuous monitoring to ensure you always know what’s going on within your network. Introducing UEBA into your environment extends your safety perimeter to contain monitoring activities for closed networks, users, cloud providers and endpoint devices that are smart and wired. UEBA tools can detect and alert the company to a broad variety of behavioral patterns and possible insider threats.

However, they lack advanced capabilities in data exploration, correlation and classification. UEBA’s emphasis is to avoid sensitive data from being breached by preventive access to it and not the quality of the data itself. UEBA solutions collect data volumes for each person, from website operation to email addresses to individual keystrokes. Some also capture data from audio or video.

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the user and entity behavior analytics market size. By vertical, the financial services & insurance segment was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rising number of customers in banking and finance sector is increasing the risk of cyber-crimes and so, the UEBA is widely used by banking sectors and insurance companies as it allows easy access to payments services and deposit; this also decreases the treats at the same as it notifies the fraudulent transaction.

North America UEBA Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is because of increasing cases of data breach coupled with the growing demand for real-time analytics has driven the North America Market. APAC will dominate the regional market thanks to rising use for security of web application coupled with growing demand from industries are expected to foster the market growth.

The competitive landscape section in the user and entity behavior analytics market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the prominent companies operating in the global market landscape. It provides captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the major players having a stronghold in the User and entity behavior analytics market globally. In June 2019, Securonix launches Worldwide Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program. The program is designed to attract and empower managed service providers globally to enhance their threat detection and response abilities with Securonix Next-Gen SIEM.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market, By Type

• Solution

• Services

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market, By Vertical

• Financial Services & Insurance

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Energy & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Defense & Government

• Others

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

• Splunk, Inc.

• Securonix

• Varonis Systems, Inc.

• Bay Dynamics

• Exabeam, Inc.

• Gurucul

• Niara, Inc.

• Sqrrl Data, Inc.

• Dtex Systems

• Rapid7

Major Table User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

