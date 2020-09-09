Global Ultrasound Gels Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, End User, and Region.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market was valued at US$ 87.20 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.20 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Ultrasound gels are a conductive medium that acts as a coupling agent. It helps to form a tight bond between the skin and the probe. It also assists to transmit directly to the tissues and other parts.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, Dynamics:

An increase in the procedural volume of ultrasound across the globe is one of the key drivers in the global ultrasound gels market growth. The adoption of the ultrasound devices is increasing in point of care diagnostic and monitoring that is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, an introduction of the odorless, colorless, formaldehyde-free, and glycerin free are expected to contribute significant growth in the global market. The rise in concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the introducing trend to deliver utmost patient satisfaction during treatment are also expected to propel the growth in the global ultrasound gels market.

Global health care expenditure is projected to increase at a 4.1% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the aging populations, developing market expansion, and advances in medical treatments are some of the prominent drivers that are increasing the healthcare expenditure.

On the other hand, cooling effect of ultrasound gels, which makes the patient uncomfortable when applied on the skin and the adoption of agents like guar gum, hand sanitizer, shampoo, cornstarch slurry, lotion, gelatin, betadine, and surgical lube as a substitute to ultrasound gel is expected to limit the global ultrasound gels market growth.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, Segment Analysis:

The non-sterile ultrasound gel segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The ultrasound imaging can be segmented as external and internal probe procedures. Among these, external ultrasound probe procedures are requiring a low level of cleaning and disinfection after each use. Furthermore, the demand for non-sterile ultrasound gel is increasing because it is adequate for external probe procedures. An increase in the number of external probe procedures for diagnosis of the kidney, gallbladder problems, cancers, and intestinal diseases is expected to increase the demand for the non-sterile ultrasound gel.

The Ambulatory centers and clinics are expected to contribute a XX% share in the global ultrasound gels market during the forecast period. The rise in awareness about the significance of early intervention to reduce healthcare costs is increasing the installation rate of ultrasounds in clinics. Also, the availability of handheld ultrasound devices at reasonable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics and hospitals. An increase in the number of ultrasound units in clinics has contributed to the market growth.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, Regional Analysis:

The North America region held more than 40% share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR in the global ultrasound gels market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the availability of highly advanced healthcare facilities, along with increased healthcare expenditure in the region. Also, the presence of sophisticated hospitals like super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, diagnostic center, and ambulatory center in the region is expected to influence demand for ultrasound gels.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, Competitive Analysis:

Many key players are consistently working to enhance the patient experience and deliver the required assistance. They are using various growth strategies like product launches, innovation in existing products, and participation in business development programs, which include conferences, trade fairs, and tenders. In addition, some of the prominent key players are focusing on the development of the innovative ultrasound gel with enhanced features like odorless, colorless, formaldehyde-free, and glycerin free. For instance, Parker Laboratories offers Aquasonic Clear Ultrasound gel. It is a colorless and odorless gel with a high coupling efficiency.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ultrasound Gels Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Ultrasound Gels Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ultrasound Gels Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ultrasound Gels Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ultrasound Gels Market

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, By Type

• Non-sterile

• Sterile

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic center

• Ambulatory center

Global Ultrasound Gels Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ultrasound Gels Market

• Compass Health Brands

• ECO-MED

• National Therapy Products

• H.R Pharmaceuticals Inc

• Tele-Paper Malaysia

• Sonogel Vertriebs

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Parker Laboratories

• Current Solutions, Inc.

• Ultragel Kft.

• OrthoCanada

• Besmed

• The X-Ray Shoppe

• Scrip Companies

• DNP Enterprise

• Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH.

• Unique International

• RehabMedic

• Phyto Performance

Major Table \Ultrasound Gels Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Ultrasound Gels Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Ultrasound Gels Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Ultrasound Gels Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global Ultrasound Gels Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Ultrasound Gels Market Value Share Analysis, By Type

7.4. Ultrasound Gels Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Type

7.5. Ultrasound Gels Market Analysis, By Type

7.6. Ultrasound Gels Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

8. Global Ultrasound Gels Market Analysis and Forecast, By End User

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Ultrasound Gels Market Value Share Analysis, By End User

8.4. Ultrasound Gels Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By End User

8.5. Ultrasound Gels Market Analysis, By End User

8.6. Ultrasound Gels Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End User

9. Global Ultrasound Gels Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Ultrasound Gels Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.2. Ultrasound Gels Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Ultrasound Gels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of \Ultrasound Gels Market Report at:

