Global Ultra HD TV Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Display (OLED TV and LCD/LED TVs), by Application (Household Use and Commercial Use), and by Geography

Global Ultra HD TV Market is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Huge investments by major television broadcasters and content producers, proliferation of electronic devices, and advancements in graphics engines of televisions are the major factors driving the growth of the global Ultra HD TV market. Furthermore, the evolving nature of the consumer electronics industry and popularity of the ultra-high definition technology & its advantages have fueled the demand for UHD televisions in the past few years.

However, High costs of 4K TVs, lack of compatibility with existing resolution formats, and high initial investment

Further key findings from the report:

• China came out as the largest manufacturer of LCD panels for television and accounted for over 68% share of the total ultra HD TV market share in 2016

• From the display segment, LCD/LED display segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall ultra HD TV market during the forecast period owing to change in consumer’s preference of L:CD/LED TV over plasma TV

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to account for more than 45%of the overall Ultra HD TV market share between 2017 and 2024. Countries in APAC such as China and India are the major contributing regions in the growth of overall ultra HD TV market in this region

• Increasing penetration of ultra-high-speed internet in developed regions is anticipated to favorably impact the Ultra HD TV market growth.

• Key players who contributed a significant market share of Global Ultra HD TV Market in 2016 are Samsung, Sony Corp., Sharp Corp, LG Electronics, and Hisense

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global Ultra HD TV Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Ultra HD TV Market on the basis of display, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global Ultra HD TV Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Global Ultra HD TV Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Ultra HD TV Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Ultra HD TV Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Ultra HD TV Market Are:

• Sony

• Samsung

• Hisense

• Skyworth

• LG

• Changhong

• Panasonic

• Toshiba

• Philips

• TCL

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material providers

• Semiconductor component suppliers

• Display software and service providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Ultra HD TV Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Ultra HD TV Market based on display, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Ultra HD TV Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Ultra HD TV Market, By Display:

• OLED TV

• LCD/LED TVs

Global Ultra HD TV Market, By Application:

• Household Use

• Commercial Use

Global Ultra HD TV Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ultra HD TV Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ultra HD TV Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ultra HD TV Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ultra HD TV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ultra HD TV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ultra HD TV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ultra HD TV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ultra HD TV by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ultra HD TV Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ultra HD TV Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ultra HD TV Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

