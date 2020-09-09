Global Touchscreen Controller Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Interface, Touchscreen Technology, Screen Size Application and Region.

Global Touchscreen Controller Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing application area of touch screens across the industries, increasing preference of consumers for capacitive touchscreen technology, rising trend of touchscreens and innovation in advanced touchscreens are some of the driving factors behind the global touchscreen controller market growth. An increase in the adoption of the touchscreen controller in an array of applications like automobiles, smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and others are also boosting the growth in the global touchscreen controller market. Furthermore, technical complications and increasing competition are limiting the global touchscreen controller market growth.

Usage of the touchscreens and touch controllers in the banking and education sector is expected to provide an opportunity in the global touchscreen controller market.In the banking sector, touch screen technology has become a trend in the automated teller machine and money transfer terminals. Banks are preferring touch screens in the ATM machine owing to their easy and user-friendly handling nature. On the other hand, the educational and training sector is replacing the traditional white by the touch-enabled e-board.

Resistive touch screens are expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Resistive touch panels have the ability to detect the touch of other items apart from the finger, to activate a reaction from the device differentiates them from other panels. Additionally, the growing prominence of the connected cars across the globe, which includes touch screen displays for monitoring performances and numerous other functions is further expected to boost the growth in the global touchscreen controller market.

Multi-Touchscreen technology is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Multi-touch panels are widely used in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablet, wearable devices, laptops, whereas commercial applications contain infotainment systems in the automotive, and e-boards in education sectors. The increasing production of the consumer electronica devices, which require touchscreen technology are supporting multi-touch features for touchscreen controllers submitting with the requirements of multi-touchscreen technology.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global touchscreen controller market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the declining cost of consumer electronics like smartphones and tablet PCs and increasing adoption of the user interface. The government of developing economies is also taking initiatives toward E-learning education, and the availability of the labor at a low cost through self-service are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global touchscreen controller market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the Global touchscreen controller market.

The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global touchscreen controller market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Touchscreen Controller Market

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, By Technology

• Resistive Touchscreen Controller

 4-Wire Resistive Touchscreen Technology

 5-Wire Resistive Touchscreen Technology

 8-Wire Resistive Touchscreen Technology

• Capacitive Touchscreen Controller

 Projected Capacitive Touchscreen Technology

 Surface Capacitive Touchscreen Technology

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, By Interface

• Inter-Integrated Circuit

• Serial Peripheral Interface

• Universal Serial Bus

• Universal Asynchronous Receiver / Transmitter

• Human Interface Device over Universal Serial Bus

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, By Touchscreen Technology

• Single-Touch

• Multi-Touch

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, By Screen Size

• Small & Medium Screen Size

• Large Screen Size

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Touchscreen Controller Market

• Synaptics Incorporated

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Microchip Technology Incorporated

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Sony Corporation

• ELAN Microelectronics Corp.

• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

• Melfas Incorporated

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• Broadcom Limited

• HTC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Touchscreen Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Touchscreen Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Touchscreen Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Touchscreen Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Touchscreen Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Touchscreen Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Touchscreen Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Touchscreen Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Touchscreen Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Touchscreen Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Touchscreen Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

