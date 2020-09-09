Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Material,Tire Type,Application,Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market was valued at US$ 4.9Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.15% during a forecast period.

The growing demand for automotive all over the world, especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is likely to fuel the sales of tire cord and tire fabrics. Subsequently, the market is specifically related with the state of the automotive sector, fluctuations in financial conditions influencing automobile manufacturers as well. It meaningfully impacts the prospects for organizations production in tire cords and fabrics deal.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market experts are putting their bets on these nations. The rise in the middle-class population in China and India has extensively contributed in the soaring demand for car in Asia Pacific, which makes the region the most appealing market for tire cord and tire fabrics.

Based on application segment,the replacement segment is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. The quality of tires degrades as the vehicles ages and so does the original equipment (OE) tire technologies. Hence, replacement tires are a suitable choice for better performance and improved durability. In accumulation to this, replacement tires are cheaper than original equipment (OE) tires.

On the basis of materialsegment, the development of the nylon is projected to continue during the forecast period because of its ability to provide high strength, toughness, tenacity, relatively superior fatigue resistance, and good adhesion to rubber.

In terms of region,APAC is highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a leading manufacturing hub for the automotive industry because of the growing passenger vehicle production in China and India. The vehicle production in these countries is increasing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players like Honda, Hyundai, and Nissan, Toyota. Manufacturers like BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries. Like factors are estimated to fuel the global tire cord fabrics market.

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding PU Films dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in laboratory proficiency testing.

Scope of Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Material

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Rayon

• Others

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Tire Type

• Radial Tires

• Bias Tires

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Application

• OEM

• Replacement

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market

• Kolon Industries Inc.

• Hyosung Corporation

• SRF Ltd.

• KordsaTeknikTekstil A.S.

• Teijin Ltd.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Century Enka Limited

• Firestone Fibers & Textile Company

• Cordenka GmbH & Co Kg

• Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Saba Tire Cord Company

• Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.

• Junma Group

• Sohrab Group

• Hanoi Industrial Textile Jsc (Haicatex)

• Glanzstoff Industries

• KuibyshevazotPjsc

• Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

• Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd.

• Kian Cord Co.

• Hangzhou Dikai Industrial Fabrics Co., Ltd.

• Shandong HelonPolytex Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd.

• Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

• DongpingJinmaTyre Cord Fabric Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.

• Colmant Coated Fabrics

• Groz-Beckert

• Milliken & Company

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30320

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com