Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Deposition Technology, Industry Vertical, and by Geography.

Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market was valued US$ 12.45Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 33.87Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the thin film semiconductor deposition market are impending need of circuit miniaturization, high investment by various governments in solar power plants, and technological developments in organic LED displays. However, high capital requirement for setting up a thin film fabrication facility is a major threat to the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In 2015, the CVD equipment market dominated the global thin film semiconductor deposition market with a 50.76% share in terms of profits. Maximize expects this segment to have the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.33% to reach USD 33.87 billion in 2026 because of rising demand for semiconductor devices used in electronic products such as consumer electronics, industrial equipment, automotive, and healthcare equipment.

Among all deposition technology, CVD technology holds a significant revenue share in the world TFS deposition market, because of its low manufacturing cost, comparatively easier manufacturing process, and extensive use in fastest growing photovoltaic technology. In addition, CVD technology is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of XX%. The growth would be driven by increase in demand of microelectronic components, electronic devices, and its expanding usage in sensors for smartphones which are growing rapidly across the globel.

Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating region in this market because of the presence of largest electronic equipment producers and consumers in the region followed by North America and Europe. Among the Asia-Pacific countries , China is the largest market with nearly 50% revenue share of the overall Asia-Pacific market because of heavy investment by the country in solar power and electronic giants setting up manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Key players in the market have heavily invested in R&D activities to develop high-quality & high efficiency TFS to cater to the growth in demand of TFS across various applications. Further, TFS deposition market is fragmented, as top four leading players, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd contribute around 40% of the overall market revenue. The key strategies adopted by these leading players are product launch, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and agreement to strengthen their market position and expand their geographical presence.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments bydeposition technology, Industry Vertical and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market

Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market, By Deposition Technology

• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market, By Industry Vertical

• IT & Telecom

• Electronics

• Energy & Power

Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market

• Oerlikon Balzers

• Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• CVD Equipment Corporation

• Lam Research Corporation

• AIXTRON SE

• Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V

• Sumco Corporation

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

