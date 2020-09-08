Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Terahertz Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market was valued US$ 124 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 560.30 Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 24.04 % during forecast period.

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market Overview:

Terahertz technology denotes the electromagnetic waves with frequencies range between 100 GHz and 10 THz. The terahertz technology is widely used in industries for quality check and process control monitoring because it offers several advantages. The rise in preference of terahertz radiation for detection of impurities in the pharmaceuticals industry and security screening is driving the global market growth for terahertz components and systems. Additionally, the increasing usage of terahertz technology in laboratories are expected boost the demand for terahertz components.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market Dynamics:

Growing usage of terahertz components and systems in research laboratory in biology and medical science applications are the significant driving factors in growth of the global market. Technology advancement in terahertz science and technology along with growing application of terahertz components for medical imaging and nondestructive testing are likely to boost the growth of terahertz components and systems market during the forecast period (2020-2027). In Addition, Material inspections along with testing coating for the process improvement are some of major application area of terahertz technology in industrial process monitoring segment. Yet, low industrial usage preference because of the limited penetration of terahertz radiation is one of the challenges that may restrain the growth of global terahertz components and systems market. Another restraining factor for global terahertz components and systems market is the big, bulky and costly rate of available terahertz devices, which is expected to limit the adoption of the terahertz components and systems.

Terahertz technology is used for non-destructive testing, which includes, the detection of abnormalities and damages from heat, mechanical impact delamination and disband, hydraulic fluid ingression, and foreign material inclusions. The non-destructive testing segment is expected contribute XX% share in the global market, followed by the research laboratory segment. The non-destructive testing and research laboratory segments are accounted nearly about 60% share in the global market.

Material inspection and testing coating for process improvement are the key application areas of this technology in the industrial process monitoring segment. Research laboratories, non-destructive testing, industrial process control, and medical imaging are the chief application areas of terahertz components and systems, which drives the market globally. In 2019, the opportunity for these components and systems in non-destructive testing was US$ 22.XX Mn while in research laboratories, it was at US$17.XX Mn. Though, by the end of 2027, terahertz components and systems will find the huge opportunities in industrial process monitoring segment, which is projected to reach US$ 15X.X8 Mn.

Region-wise, North America region held the more than 45% share in the global terahertz components and systems market. An increase in application of terahertz components and systems in medical science and biology, concerns related to process control so as to escape hazardous situations are boosting the growth in the market. The growing popularity and acceptance of process control in numerous industries to avoid risks has increases the usage of terahertz components and systems in North America. However, advancements in terahertz technology and their increasing application for the characterization of chemicals and materials are increasing the demand for terahertz components and systems in Asia Pacific. The region is expected to grow at CAGR of XX.XX% during forecast years (2020-2027).

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report for Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market, by Type

• Spectroscopy

• Terahertz Radar

• Terahertz Sensing

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market, by Terahertz Technology

• Terahertz sources

• Terahertz detectors

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market, by Application

• Terahertz imaging

• Terahertz spectroscopy

• Terahertz communication systems

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Terahertz Components and Systems Market, Key Players

• Advantest Corporation (Japan)

• Digital Barriers PLC (U.K.)

• Applied Research & Photonics Inc. (U.S.)

• EMCORE Corporation (U.S.)

• Teraview (U.K.)

• Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

• M Squared Lasers Ltd (U.K.)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Menlo Systems GmbH (Germany)

• Techcomp Group Ltd. (Hong Kong)

• Bridge12 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microtech Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

