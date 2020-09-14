Global Technical Insulation Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Technical Insulation Market size was valued at US$ 7.6 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow XX % from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Technical Insulation Market Overview:

The technical insulation market size is expected to raise from USD 7.6 Bn in 2019 to USD XX billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX%, during the forecast period. The occurrence of strict regulations concerning insulation of equipment & pipes & rising demand in the oil & gas industry are motivating the technical insulation market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices are anticipated to restrain the development of the market. The rising opportunities from developing economies will bring new growth prospects for this market. Corrosion under insulation significant to health & safety-related events is a challenge anticipated to be played by this market during the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Insulation Market:

1. Building Codes & Regulations:

The Key influences on demand for insulation materials are many global building codes & regulations. While these rules act as a substance for

development, they also execute margins by restricting the usage of firm materials applications. The overview of new codes can have a noticeable effect on the insulation market, which is anticipated to be seen mainly in Russia & Mexico during the forecast period counting this effect, however, is hard & extremely speculative.

2. Construction of New buildings:

The effects of the over-all decline on new building construction are also marked, especially in the US & Spain. Construction did enjoy an improvement from the regaining shown in various nations in current years. While no consistent estimates are available, the general opinion in the insulation industry is that a salvage is underway in most areas, with the exclusion of Spain, whose construction industry remains stationary.

3. Population Growth & Urbanization:

According to MMR report study, the global population is growing at a rate of 1.5% annually from 2000 to 2018, & is set to reach over 7.79 Bn by 2021.

Although, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for the majority (55%) of the 2012 population, the maximum growth rates will be seen in Africa & the Middle East. Most importantly in terms of supportable insulation, however, is that the over-all

population is not only increasing, but is moving from the states side to the towns & cities, stimulating demand for both commercial & residential buildings as well as associated infrastructure & services. Just over half of the total population can now be said to be urbanized & this is anticipated to grow on average by almost 2% annually.

4. Energy Costs

Energy prices are another major driver of the consumption of insulation supplies. Energy prices are broadly accepted as the major motivator driving development in insulation both in commercial & residential segments though other prices come into it as well, mainly in tightly managed plans. This is also true of production prices, of which energy often establishes a large proportion, especially in the glass & mineral wool market, which uses significant amounts of energy in boilers & ranges. In this regard, the development of shale gas as a feedstock for various monomers & polymers is seen as a major opportunity for the insulation market as it will help to hold down production charges & may offer new plans.

Recent Developments:

• In Year 2017, the company set up its first rockwool factory in Romania. The set up helped to supply to the rising demand for rockwool insulation material. Also, the company acquired Flumroc AG, a rockwool manufacturer in Switzerland. This aided the company to strengthen its product portfolio.

• In year 2018, Owens Corning acquired Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co. Ltd. (China), a manufacturer of mineral wool. The acquisition aided the company to support its occurrence in China. In February 2018, the company acquired Paroc Group, a key manufacturer of mineral wool insulation for building & technical applications in Europe. The acquisition aided the company to increase its portfolio of technical insulation products.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Technical Insulation Market1

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Technical Insulation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Technical Insulation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Technical Insulation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Technical Insulation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Technical Insulation Market, By Type

• Flexible Foam

• Rigid Foam

• Man-made Mineral Fiber

Global Technical Insulation Market, By Application

• Heating & Plumbing

• HVAC

• Refrigeration

• Industrial Processes

• Acoustic

Global Technical Insulation Market, By End-User

• Industrial & OEM

• Energy

• Transportation

• Commercial Buildings

Global Technical Insulation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Technical Insulation Market Key Players

• Rockwool International A/S

• Saint-Gobain Isover

• Owens Corning

• Knauf Insulation

• Kingspan Group PLC

• Armacell International S.A.

• L’isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

• Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

• Etex Group Sa

• Aspen Aerogels, Inc

• Zotefoams PLC

• Johns Manville

• Recticel Nv/SA

• NMC SA

• Palziv Inc.

• Unifrax I LLC

• Durkee (Wuhan) Insulation Material Co., Ltd.

• Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

• Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd

• Interep Sas.

